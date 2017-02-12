After a disastrous January, Liverpool supporters were left wondering why Jurgen Klopp didn’t spend any money in the transfer window.

The Reds won just one match in January - and that came against Plymouth in an FA Cup replay - as they saw their title dreams crash and burn.

Klopp explained that the funds were available to strengthen their paper-thin squad but there was simply no suitable players in the market.

Article continues below

But who should Liverpool have signed?

Well, Steven Gerrard knows exactly who he’d “love” to see his former side bring to the club.

Article continues below

After appearing on BT Sport as a pundit, a young fan asked which player would be his dream signing for Liverpool, suggested that he would like Lionel Messi to join his club - Manchester City.

And the legendary midfielder was in full agreement.

“I think I’d agree with you,” he said.

“I’d love Messi at Liverpool.”

However, Gerrard must be fully aware that Liverpool have absolutely no chance of signing the Barcelona superstar.

But Liverpool didn’t need Messi to dismantle Tottenham in their Saturday evening clash at Anfield. Instead, all they needed was summer signing Sadio Mane as he grabbed a brace during the comfortable 2-0 victory.

The win lifted the Reds up to fourth as they vie for a top four spot and Champions League qualification.

That would be the only way Messi will be seen an Anfield in the near future - by competing against them in the Champions League.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms