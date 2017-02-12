Tongan-born New Zealand rugby union player Sione Lauaki has died at the age of 35.

The All-Black loose forward, who gained 17 test caps for New Zealand between 2005-08, had been suffered from heart and kidney problems, per BBC Sport.

A hugely athletic player, Lauaki played for ASM Clermont Auvergne at the start of the 2010-11 Top 14 season; however, his later move to Aviron Bayonne's saw him fail a routine test and he was diagnosed with Renal failure and cardiovascular problems.

Lauaki's longest spell with a club was with the Chiefs, a club bases in Hamilton New Zealand. Lauaki made 70 appearances between 2004-10 with the Chiefs, remarkably scoring the exact same number of points.

An important part of their team for over half a decade, the Chiefs issued a statement expressing their condolences at hearing the saddening news.

Chiefs release statement

"We are shocked and deeply saddened to learn of the passing of Sione Lauaki this morning," the statement read, per the Telegraph.

"The formidable forward first debuted for the Chiefs in 2004, playing 70 games for us before departing New Zealand in 2010 to continue his career in France.

"In addition to his on-field heroics, Sione was a much loved and respected team-mate.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with Sione's family and friends and with the entire Chiefs whanau (family) as today we have lost a brother. Rest in peace Sione, always a Chief."

It adds to what has been a sad week for rugby, with fans around the world already mourning the loss of South African scrum-half Joost van der Westhuizen, who was struck down by Motor Neurone Disease in May 2011.

Tributes flood in

Tributes have flooded in from the world of rugby for Sione.

Our thoughts are with Lauaki and his family.

