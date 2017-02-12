What is going wrong for Jurgen Klopp and Liverpool in 2017? Have your say by becoming a writer NOW!: http://gms.to/writenow

Rugby Union

The world of Rugby is rocked by the passing of the former Chiefs and All Black player.

Former New Zealand player Sione Lauaki dies aged 35

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

Tongan-born New Zealand rugby union player Sione Lauaki has died at the age of 35.

The All-Black loose forward, who gained 17 test caps for New Zealand between 2005-08, had been suffered from heart and kidney problems, per BBC Sport.

A hugely athletic player, Lauaki played for ASM Clermont Auvergne at the start of the 2010-11 Top 14 season; however, his later move to Aviron Bayonne's saw him fail a routine test and he was diagnosed with Renal failure and cardiovascular problems.

Article continues below

Lauaki's longest spell with a club was with the Chiefs, a club bases in Hamilton New Zealand. Lauaki made 70 appearances between 2004-10 with the Chiefs, remarkably scoring the exact same number of points.

An important part of their team for over half a decade, the Chiefs issued a statement expressing their condolences at hearing the saddening news.

Article continues below

Trending Stories

Joe Montana explains why he won't name Tom Brady as the GOAT

Joe Montana explains why he won't name Tom Brady as the GOAT

Brandon Marshall doesn't think Tom Brady is the best ever - and for good reason

Brandon Marshall doesn't think Tom Brady is the best ever - and for good reason

The huge star WWE could replace Mick Foley with as RAW GM

The huge star WWE could replace Mick Foley with as RAW GM

[Photo] Big Show's latest tweet shows off his incredible physique transformation

[Photo] Big Show's latest tweet shows off his incredible physique transformation

Gerrard and Ferdinand name the two clubs that will miss out on a top-four spot

Gerrard and Ferdinand name the two clubs that will miss out on a top-four spot

There's one thing many fans don't realise about Coutinho's free-kick tactic

There's one thing many fans don't realise about Coutinho's free-kick tactic

Chiefs release statement

"We are shocked and deeply saddened to learn of the passing of Sione Lauaki this morning," the statement read, per the Telegraph.

"The formidable forward first debuted for the Chiefs in 2004, playing 70 games for us before departing New Zealand in 2010 to continue his career in France.

"In addition to his on-field heroics, Sione was a much loved and respected team-mate.

Bayonne's Sione Lauaki (R) vies with Beg

"Our thoughts and prayers are with Sione's family and friends and with the entire Chiefs whanau (family) as today we have lost a brother. Rest in peace Sione, always a Chief."

It adds to what has been a sad week for rugby, with fans around the world already mourning the loss of South African scrum-half Joost van der Westhuizen, who was struck down by Motor Neurone Disease in May 2011.

Tributes flood in

Tributes have flooded in from the world of rugby for Sione.

Our thoughts are with Lauaki and his family.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms

Topics:
New Zeland Rugby
England Rugby
IRB Rugby World Cup
Rugby Union
Australia Rugby
Wales Rugby

Article Comments

Read more

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again

Like our GiveMeSport - Rugby Union Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to G+, don't ask me again