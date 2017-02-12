What is going wrong for Jurgen Klopp and Liverpool in 2017? Have your say by becoming a writer NOW!: http://gms.to/writenow

Harry Redknapp's style of management is what most people these days would call 'old school'.

Never mind the quite often mind-boggling tactics that dominate the game today, Redknapp was someone who the kept his teams' style of play simple but very effective.

And as someone who has spent over 30 years as a manager, you would be a fool for criticising his methods.

No doubt, a personal highlight for the 69-year-old was guiding Tottenham to the Champions League quarter-finals in 2011 - a year when Gareth Bale truly announced himself to the world with a series of stunning performances.

Redknapp's Spurs side were one of the most entertaining teams to watch that year, absolutely deadly going forward but equally quite open at the back.

It led to some brilliant encounters for the neutral. The remarkable 4-3 defeat to Inter Milan and the 3-3 draw at Twente being particular highlights.

And it is good to know that even though Redknapp is currently without a club, he is still sticking to his managerial traditions.

In an exclusive interview with GiveMeSport, the former Portsmouth boss was asked to imagine UEFA had created a five-a-side version of the Champions League and he had been drafted in as one of the managers.

Tottenham Hotspur's manager Harry Redkna

Who would be in his dream five-a-side team of current players around today?

After picking Bayern Munich's Manuel Neuer between the sticks, he opted for an all-out attack style.

"Well, I'm not going to have any defence really," BT Sport's football expert, Redknapp said.

"I'm gonna go with Bale, Ronaldo, Messi and Suarez. We're having no defenders!

"The other team just won't get the ball, we'll keep scoring goals and we'll rip them to pieces!

FBL-ESP-LIGA-ALAVES-REALMADRID

"We won't have anyone stood back defending."

Classic Harry!

He may have narrowly missed out on the England job and it is impossible to say if he would have been more successful than Roy Hodgson at Euro 2016.

One thing we can say for certain, though, is the Three Lions would have been a lot more entertaining!

