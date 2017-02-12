Liverpool’s 2-0 win over Tottenham at Anfield on Saturday evening was comfortably their best performance of 2017.

With just one win from 10 matches before this weekend, 2017 had been a nightmare for Jurgen Klopp and his players prior to this weekend.

But the Reds outclassed Mauricio Pochettino’s side and killed the game off in the first half thanks to two goals in three minutes from Sadio Mane.

Some Liverpool fans feared that Klopp would deploy Lucas Leiva, a defensive midfielder by trade, alongside Joel Matip in central defence for the second match running.

Lucas played at centre-back during last weekend’s 2-0 defeat to Hull and was again selected by Klopp for the Spurs match due to Dejan Lovren’s failure to recover from a knee injury in time.

Not only did Liverpool win the match, they also kept a clean sheet.

Lucas responds to fan's tweet

And Lucas couldn’t resist replying to a snarky tweet from one fan who, incidentally, also works as a journalist.

“I pray Lucas doesn't start at centre back tomorrow,” the tweet from Joseph Musker read.

After the win, Lucas replied: “don't you get tired to criticise me mate ? Enjoy the win today and clean sheet.”

The Brazilian then added: “I can see you aren't a proper LFC fan. Good night.”

Burn.

Liverpool fans loves Lucas's response

Needless to say, Lucas’s response went down well with Liverpool supporters on Twitter…

Even Andy Carroll hated playing against Lucas

Perhaps Klopp recently read the interview between Andy Carroll and Jamie Redknapp in the Daily Mail.

Asked who his toughest opponent has been, Carroll said it was Chelsea’s Gary Cahill, along with Lucas.

“Oh my God,” Carroll said. “He played centre half against us. I don't know what it was. Every time I went for the ball he gave me a little nudge, the referee was never going to give a foul and I never wanted a foul, but he did me every time. Just judging me so well and knocking me off balance. I couldn't play against him.”

It’s safe to assume this will the last time Joseph calls out Lucas on Twitter before a big match.

