England boss Eddie Jones has issued a resounding warning against further complacency within the squad after their win over Wales in the Six Nations on Saturday.

Elliot Daly's 76th-minute try gave Jones' side a 21-16 victory over the Welsh, ensuring a nervy end to the game for England fans and coach alike.

This followed what was another nail-biting finish for England prior as they squeezed by a potential banana skin France 19-16, with the winning try coming in the 71st minute.

England's current penchant for leaving it late has worried Jones, who is keen for the team to sharpen up and avoid any further potential upsets.

"We don't want to be in that position again," said Jones.

Article continues below

"We are a gritty team with characters in there that don't know how to get beaten, and that was evident here."

The reigning champions play Italy at Twickenham in a fortnight's time, hoping to extend their record of 16 consecutive test wins, with Jones rallying the team saying he wants to "put Italy to the cleaners".

Things started well for England with Ben Young's early try giving them the lead, however, Liam Williams' try and 11 points scored by full-back Liam Halfpenny made the hosts' favourites to end Jones' incredible string of victories.

Nevertheless, fly-half Owen Farrell's penalties kept England within grasp, and in a dramatic end Daly managed to get on the end of man-of-the-moment Farrell's bullet pass to clinch it for Jones' side.

Former England hooker Brian Moore described England's win as a result of Wales not capitalising on their opponents' negligence:

"It shows again that if you do not put this England side away when you are on top they will make you pay."

Former Wales fly-half Jonathan Davies was also complimentary of England's clinical performance:

"I felt that England looked far more threatening with ball in hand. When the opportunity came, they took it."

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms