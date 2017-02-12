Cristiano Ronaldo kept himself within touching distance of Luis Suarez and Lionel Messi in the race for the Pichichi by scoring the opening goal in Real Madrid’s 3-1 victory over Osasuna in Pamplona on Saturday.

The Portuguese superstar put the ball past Salvatore Sirigu after being picked out by Karim Benzema to notch his 14th goal of the 2016-17 La Liga campaign.

He remains three league goals behind Lionel Messi, who scored for Barcelona in their emphatic 6-0 demolition of Alaves, but now finds himself two behind Luis Suarez after the Uruguayan struck twice against the same opponents.

However, you sense that - for once, anyway - Cristiano won’t be overly concerned if he doesn’t win the Pichichi, as long as Real Madrid secure the title.

The former Manchester United star has only won La Liga once since arriving at the Bernabeu back in 2009, but Los Blancos are the overwhelming favourites to lift the trophy, with a one-point and two-game advantage over second-placed Barça.

Ronaldo somehow avoids yellow card v Osasuna

Ronaldo didn’t just avoid a blank at the Estadio El Sadar, he also avoided a yellow card - much to the confusion of the home supporters.

The 32-year-old had been flagged for offside but couldn’t resist chipping the ball over Sirigu into the back of the net.

You could tell by Ronaldo’s body language that he knew he was offside.

Referee Ignacio Iglesias blew his whistle and walked over to the four-time Ballon d’Or winner, presumably to brandish what would have been a deserved yellow card, but Ronaldo avoided punishment by insisting he didn’t hear the whistle.

Incredibly, Iglesias bought Ronaldo’s excuse and let Madrid’s No. 7 off.

The Osasuna fans were outraged by the decision and took it out on Ronaldo, who reacted like this…

If that’s not the face of a man who knows he’s been let off the hook, we don’t know what is.

Fair play, Cristiano!

Video: How Ronaldo avoided yellow card v Osasuna

Watch the incident here...

