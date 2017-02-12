What is going wrong for Jurgen Klopp and Liverpool in 2017? Have your say by becoming a writer NOW!: http://gms.to/writenow

UFC

.

Dana White has his say on controversial call during Holm-De Randamie

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

It's safe to say UFC 208 left a lot to be desired for most of the sport's loyal fanbase.

Just like in any sport, it can be difficult for certain events to live up to the hype but UFC is one of the few that can guarantee fireworks almost every time.

Not this last night, though, as nine of the 10 fights on UFC 208's card in Brooklyn, New York went to decision, with plenty of questionable calls along the way too.

Article continues below

Arguably two of the most controversial talking points of the night featured in the co-main events of the evening.

Firstly, UFC legend Anderson Silva ended a run of five fights without a win by being awarded a unanimous decision victory over Derek Brunson, despite many people judging it the other way.

Article continues below

Trending Stories

Joe Montana explains why he won't name Tom Brady as the GOAT

Joe Montana explains why he won't name Tom Brady as the GOAT

Brandon Marshall doesn't think Tom Brady is the best ever - and for good reason

Brandon Marshall doesn't think Tom Brady is the best ever - and for good reason

The huge star WWE could replace Mick Foley with as RAW GM

The huge star WWE could replace Mick Foley with as RAW GM

[Photo] Big Show's latest tweet shows off his incredible physique transformation

[Photo] Big Show's latest tweet shows off his incredible physique transformation

Gerrard and Ferdinand name the two clubs that will miss out on a top-four spot

Gerrard and Ferdinand name the two clubs that will miss out on a top-four spot

There's one thing many fans don't realise about Coutinho's free-kick tactic

There's one thing many fans don't realise about Coutinho's free-kick tactic

And then Holly Holm's defeat to Germaine de Randamie for the women's featherweight title was overshadowed by a couple of incidents where the Dutchwoman connected with a few strikes after the bell.

However, the referee in charge, Todd Anderson refused to dock De Randamie any points which would have almost certainly changed the outcome of the fight as she emerged the unanimous victor 48-47.

Holm was understandably angry with the result but she might take some solace from UFC president Dana White's comments afterwards.

UFC 208: Holm v Randamie

White admitted it had been a disappointing night and thinks the referee was too inexperienced for such a big event.

“I feel like the ref from New York shouldn’t be reffing a main event fight,” White told UFC’s post-fight show - see the full interview in the video below.

“They don’t have enough experience. He should not have been in there. But again, we don’t make those decisions. The commission does.

"That was a bad decision by them, and if that guy takes a point for hitting after the bell, it’s a draw. The only possible way this night could be any sh*ttier.

“Everybody was blowing me up on the phone, ‘what’s wrong with this ref?’ and ‘what’s wrong with this ref?’

“What’s wrong with this ref is he doesn’t have big fight experience like that. None of these guys do in this state yet, and they should’ve had one of the experienced MMA refs in there reffing that main event.”

Don't worry MMA fans, though, UFC 209 is less than four weeks away and with Tyron Woodley and Steven Thompson set to main event, we can expect normal service to resume.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms

Topics:
Miesha Tate
UFC
Anderson Silva

Article Comments

Read more

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again

Like our GiveMeSport - UFC Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to G+, don't ask me again