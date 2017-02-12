It's safe to say UFC 208 left a lot to be desired for most of the sport's loyal fanbase.

Just like in any sport, it can be difficult for certain events to live up to the hype but UFC is one of the few that can guarantee fireworks almost every time.

Not this last night, though, as nine of the 10 fights on UFC 208's card in Brooklyn, New York went to decision, with plenty of questionable calls along the way too.

Arguably two of the most controversial talking points of the night featured in the co-main events of the evening.

Firstly, UFC legend Anderson Silva ended a run of five fights without a win by being awarded a unanimous decision victory over Derek Brunson, despite many people judging it the other way.

And then Holly Holm's defeat to Germaine de Randamie for the women's featherweight title was overshadowed by a couple of incidents where the Dutchwoman connected with a few strikes after the bell.

However, the referee in charge, Todd Anderson refused to dock De Randamie any points which would have almost certainly changed the outcome of the fight as she emerged the unanimous victor 48-47.

Holm was understandably angry with the result but she might take some solace from UFC president Dana White's comments afterwards.

White admitted it had been a disappointing night and thinks the referee was too inexperienced for such a big event.

“I feel like the ref from New York shouldn’t be reffing a main event fight,” White told UFC’s post-fight show - see the full interview in the video below.

“They don’t have enough experience. He should not have been in there. But again, we don’t make those decisions. The commission does.

"That was a bad decision by them, and if that guy takes a point for hitting after the bell, it’s a draw. The only possible way this night could be any sh*ttier.

“Everybody was blowing me up on the phone, ‘what’s wrong with this ref?’ and ‘what’s wrong with this ref?’

“What’s wrong with this ref is he doesn’t have big fight experience like that. None of these guys do in this state yet, and they should’ve had one of the experienced MMA refs in there reffing that main event.”

Don't worry MMA fans, though, UFC 209 is less than four weeks away and with Tyron Woodley and Steven Thompson set to main event, we can expect normal service to resume.

