Twitter reacts to Jamie Carragher’s co-commentary debut on Sky Sports

Jamie Carragher has established his reputation as one of TV’s best football pundits since joining Sky Sports back in 2013.

The former Liverpool defender, who formed a brilliant double-act alongside Gary Neville on Monday Night Football, possesses a fantastic knowledge of the game and a wicked sense of humour.

Sky clearly feel that, like Neville, Carragher has the potential to become one of their co-commentators, so they handed him his debut during this afternoon’s Premier League clash between Burnley and Chelsea at Turf Moor.

Neville couldn’t resist having a little dig at his mate on Twitter prior to the match.

“Good luck to @Carra23 today,” the former Manchester United captain tweeted. “First live co-commentary game for @SkyFootball. Burnley v Chelsea ( subtitles are behind the red button )”

Carragher then brought up Phil Neville...

This prompted a hilarious reply from Carragher, in which he bought up Phil Neville’s erm, difficult, co-commentary debut on the 2014 World Cup match between England and Italy.

The BBC, according to the Guardian, received 445 complaints from disgruntled viewers.

Twitter reacts to Carragher's co-commentary debut

So, what are people on Twitter saying about Carragher’s debut? Let’s take a look…

First of all, we have to start with this amazing tweet from Neville...

And now for the rest of Twitter...

Careful what you wish for, Peter.

Most of them sound like they’ve never heard Carragher speak before. What did they expect?

Barton-Kante comparison?

They were also baffled when he appeared to compare Joey Barton to N’Golo Kante…

How is Jamie Carragher doing on his debut? Have your say by leaving a comment below.

