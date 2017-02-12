The race to replace Arsene Wenger is gathering momentum every week and yet there has been no confirmation the Arsenal post will even be vacant in the summer.

Ian Wright caused a stir earlier this week by claiming he thought Wenger could end his 21-year tenure at the club after a conversation with his old boss.

The Frenchman has since responded by denying Wright's claims but it hasn't stopped the British tabloids going into overdrive regarding who could potentially replace him.

After seeing how Manchester United have struggled since Sir Alex Ferguson's departure, Arsenal will be eager to avoid similar troubles post-Wenger.

According to the Mirror, the Gunners hierarchy have already drawn up a shortlist of potential candidates and there is one name that really catches the eye.

Rafael Benitez is currently leading Newcastle's charge back to the Premier League at the first time of asking but is thought to be in the frame to take over at the Emirates.

Not only that, but the former Liverpool and Chelsea boss has apparently already targeted who he wants to be his right-hand man in north London.

And although it could well be just a ploy to get the fans onside with his appointment, we doubt too many supporters would be disappointed to see Thierry Henry back at the club.

Henry is currently assisting Roberto Martinez for Belgium's national team but has repeatedly expressed a desire to return to Arsenal in a coaching capacity.

Benitez's history with Arsenal's Premier League rivals would make it a controversial choice but of course, there is no guarantee he will actually get the job.

The Mirror believe there are three other men the Gunners will be interested in; Thomas Tuchel, Barcelona's Luis Enrique and Leonardo Jardim from Monaco.

Interestingly, the big favourites in the eyes of the bookies - Massimiliano Allegri and Eddie Howe - have not been included, however, you would still expect them to be in the running.

