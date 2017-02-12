It's fair to say Memphis Depay has enjoyed a rather mixed start to life at Lyon.

The former Manchester United winger was thoroughly disappointing throughout his time in English football, but he must have hoped that a move to Ligue 1 would reignite his career.

All the early indications were that that would indeed be the case.

It wasn't long before the January signing scored his first goal for the club, and for some strange reason, Lyon even decided to put his shirt from that game in their museum.

However, it hasn't exactly been plain sailing for the Dutchman.

Yesterday's trip to Guingamp saw him drop to the bench, and his side ended up losing the game 2-1.

Granted, there are some signs of improvement since his United days.

The 22-year-old did seem to get more time on the ball, but the majority of his crosses were pretty ineffectual. The few shots he had did little to trouble the goalkeeper either.

The result leaves Lyon 12 points behind third-placed Nice, so it was a frustrating evening all round.

A strange altercation

In fact, the £15million man topped it all off with by remonstrating with one fan after the final whistle.

It seems a little unfair to blame Memphis alone for the performance, but a lot of fans will have been disappointed given the high hopes they have for the midfielder.

United included a buy-back clause in the deal when they allowed him to move to the Parc Olympique Lyonnais, but other than his impressive performance against Nancy, he hasn't done all that much yet to convince anyone that he's going to fulfil his potential in France.

Take a look at his individual highlights from the Guingamp game:

Of course, it's very early to judge how his stint at Lyon will pan out.

Bruno Genesio's side aren't without talent, boasting the likes of Alexandre Lacazette and Rafael.

It remains to be seen just how Memphis will fit into all that, but this definitely wasn't one of his finest moments.

