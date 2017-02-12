Sergio Aguero is considering his future at Manchester City, if reports are to be believed.

The star striker, whose goalscoring record in the Premier League has been outstanding, has found himself on the bench in recent games.

Aguero has found the net 18 times in all competitions thus far in Pep Guardiola's first foray into Premier League management, but has suffered from ill-discipline including a four-match ban earlier in the season.

Since the turn of the New Year, however, the Argentinian striker has only found the net twice for Manchester City, with one goal in the league against Burnley in a 2-1 win and one of their five goals against West Ham in the FA Cup.

Aguero hasn't found the back of the net since January 6 and, for a player of his quality, that's poor.

Aguero ready to quit City?

Aguero has also been hampered by the arrival of Gabriel Jesus; the 19-year-old Brazilian sensation has torn Premier League defences apart since his arrival from Palmeiras. In three appearances, Jesus has scored three goals and has set up two more.

It is the form and rapport that Jesus has already built up with Raheem Sterling and Leroy Sané - creating a potent, exciting attacking trio - that has Aguero ready to quit, seemingly telling close friends he is ready to end his stay in Manchester, according to The Sun.

Aguero unsure over future

Just last week Aguero was quoted by The Sun as saying: “The club will decide if I have a place here or not.

“I have three months to do my best, then we’ll see what the club wants to do with me."

These aren't the words of a player who's relishing his new role of bench-warming.

Why Aguero is considering leaving

A source close to the player has suggested that the high-energy, high-pressing style of Guardiola's play has not gone down too well with Aguero, who is more used to playing in a lone striker's role.

“Kun has always been a box player," the source said. "He reckons he works hard enough and what is being asked of him is too difficult to do.

“It’s not because he is lazy but because the way Pep wants to play is not natural to Kun."

It would be sad to see Aguero move away from the Premier League, as his natural goalscoring talents have set it alight for a good few seasons. But it is understandable that a man of his abilities and experience would be unhappy with a role on the bench, behind a 19-year-old.

What do you think, Manchester City fans? Would you rather Aguero stays, or are you happy now that Guardiola seems to have found a system that works with Jesus up front?

Let us know in the comments.

