What is going wrong for Jurgen Klopp and Liverpool in 2017? Have your say by becoming a writer NOW!: http://gms.to/writenow

Football

Aguero has found himself languishing on the bench in recent weeks.

Why Sergio Aguero is ready to quit Manchester City

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

Sergio Aguero is considering his future at Manchester City, if reports are to be believed.

The star striker, whose goalscoring record in the Premier League has been outstanding, has found himself on the bench in recent games.

Aguero has found the net 18 times in all competitions thus far in Pep Guardiola's first foray into Premier League management, but has suffered from ill-discipline including a four-match ban earlier in the season.

Article continues below

Since the turn of the New Year, however, the Argentinian striker has only found the net twice for Manchester City, with one goal in the league against Burnley in a 2-1 win and one of their five goals against West Ham in the FA Cup.

Aguero hasn't found the back of the net since January 6 and, for a player of his quality, that's poor.

Article continues below

Trending Stories

Joe Montana explains why he won't name Tom Brady as the GOAT

Joe Montana explains why he won't name Tom Brady as the GOAT

Brandon Marshall doesn't think Tom Brady is the best ever - and for good reason

Brandon Marshall doesn't think Tom Brady is the best ever - and for good reason

The huge star WWE could replace Mick Foley with as RAW GM

The huge star WWE could replace Mick Foley with as RAW GM

[Photo] Big Show's latest tweet shows off his incredible physique transformation

[Photo] Big Show's latest tweet shows off his incredible physique transformation

Gerrard and Ferdinand name the two clubs that will miss out on a top-four spot

Gerrard and Ferdinand name the two clubs that will miss out on a top-four spot

There's one thing many fans don't realise about Coutinho's free-kick tactic

There's one thing many fans don't realise about Coutinho's free-kick tactic

Aguero ready to quit City?

Aguero has also been hampered by the arrival of Gabriel Jesus; the 19-year-old Brazilian sensation has torn Premier League defences apart since his arrival from Palmeiras. In three appearances, Jesus has scored three goals and has set up two more.

Manchester City v Swansea City - Premier League

It is the form and rapport that Jesus has already built up with Raheem Sterling and Leroy Sané - creating a potent, exciting attacking trio - that has Aguero ready to quit, seemingly telling close friends he is ready to end his stay in Manchester, according to The Sun.

Aguero unsure over future

Just last week Aguero was quoted by The Sun as saying: “The club will decide if I have a place here or not.

“I have three months to do my best, then we’ll see what the club wants to do with me."

Manchester City v Tottenham Hotspur - Premier League

These aren't the words of a player who's relishing his new role of bench-warming.

Why Aguero is considering leaving

A source close to the player has suggested that the high-energy, high-pressing style of Guardiola's play has not gone down too well with Aguero, who is more used to playing in a lone striker's role.

“Kun has always been a box player," the source said. "He reckons he works hard enough and what is being asked of him is too difficult to do.

“It’s not because he is lazy but because the way Pep wants to play is not natural to Kun."

FBL-ENG-PR-MAN CITY-BURNLEY

It would be sad to see Aguero move away from the Premier League, as his natural goalscoring talents have set it alight for a good few seasons. But it is understandable that a man of his abilities and experience would be unhappy with a role on the bench, behind a 19-year-old.

What do you think, Manchester City fans? Would you rather Aguero stays, or are you happy now that Guardiola seems to have found a system that works with Jesus up front?

Let us know in the comments.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms

Topics:
Sergio Aguero
Football
Manchester City
Vincent Kompany
Joe Hart

Article Comments

Read more

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again

Like our GiveMeSport Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to G+, don't ask me again