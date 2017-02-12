Last night when the Warriors played against the Thunder, Kevin Durant returned to Oklahoma City for the first time since his move to Golden State last summer, and the reception he received was one to be expected.

Durant finished the night as his team's top points scorer, racking up 34 points alongside nine rebounds and three assists as well to help the Warriors earn a 130-114 victory against the Thunder.

During the game, the forward was booed and jeered by the fans at the Chesapeake Energy Arena, and he also had collisions with former teammates Russell Westbrook and Andre Robertson. However, it was the 28-year-old that would come away from the contest with the last laugh.

In an on-court interview with ESPN, Durant commented on the crowd in attendance, saying he thought they would have been jeering and booing him louder than what they did.

He said, according to Sporting News: "I actually thought it would be a little louder, but it was fun. I was on the other side of it. To become one of these guys where now they boo you is kind of fun, so I've just got to embrace it. That's all I can do and keep playing my game and preparing the way I prepare and keep enjoying every game."

However, while Durant wasn't really knocked off his game by the crowd and the names they were calling him, his mother, Wanda Durant, was upset by the reaction her son received upon his return to Oklahoma City.

She told ESPN after the game: "The most vicious things you could say, they said about my son tonight. It's hurtful. We poured our heart into this place. Not just him. Our family. This is basketball. This is not whether or not you're going to make it into heaven.

"They called him a snake, a sellout, a b---h. It's just a sad day. I understand that they loved him. I do understand it. But the name calling. The people with the cupcakes on their backs. ... It didn't have to be like this."

Durant also commented on his confrontations with Westbrook and Robertson, saying: "It's part of the game and I respect that. We should have just kept playing, I don't think they should have reviewed anything. Hard fouls, s*** talking, all that stuff is part of the game and that's what makes it fun for us.

"Basketball is fun in general especially when you play in an environment like this. The crowd was amazing tonight, as loud as I ever heard them here."

The former Thunder star was the one that came away from the Chesapeake Energy Arena with a smile on his face by the end of the night, as his standout performance helped to solidify the Warriors' position at the top of the Western Conference. He is averaging 25.9 points, 8.3 rebounds, and 4.8 assists for Golden State this season.