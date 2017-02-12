What is going wrong for Jurgen Klopp and Liverpool in 2017? Have your say by becoming a writer NOW!: http://gms.to/writenow

United States Tennis Association forced to issue apology for embarrassing anthem blunder

The United States Tennis Association (USTA) has been forced to apologise to the German Fed Cup team after it accidentally played a Nazi-era version of the German anthem at the FED Cup in Hawaii.

The song, the Deutschlandlied, became the official German anthem under the democratic Weimar Republic in the 1920s, with the first verse including the line "Germany, Germany above all else".

The mistake caused a storm of outrage amongst the German competitors, who understandably felt deeply embarrassed and ashamed at being associated with the now obsolete anthem.

The USTA issued a response, which stated:

"We extend our sincerest apologies to the German Fed Cup team and all of its fans for the performance of an outdated National Anthem prior to today's Fed Cup competition.

"In no way did we mean any disrespect. This mistake will not occur again, and the correct anthem will be performed for the remainder of this first-round tie."

However, the apology has not been enough to appease some members of the German team, including Andrea Petkovic, who was deeply disturbed upon hearing the anthem right before her match with American Alison Riske.

"It was an absolute outrage and affront, the lowest," Petkovic said. "It was by some way the worst thing that's happened to me, especially in the Fed Cup."

How exactly the USTA managed to make such a mistake is bewildering, nevertheless, they will look to move on from the awful blunder towards a successful tournament.

Petkovic went on to lose to Riske before rain held up the following contest between Julia Goerges and CoCo Vandeweghe

Elsewhere Great Britain beat Croatia to reach World Group II play-offs, with the tie being decided in the final doubles contest, with Johanna Konta and Heather Watson beating Ana Konjuh and Darija Jurak (CRO) 4-6 6-4 6-3.

