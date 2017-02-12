It's looking more and more likely that it will be Chelsea who succeed Leicester as Premier League champions.

The Blues lead second-placed Tottenham by ten points despite being held to a 1-1 draw by Burnley at Turf Moor.

And while there are very few similarities between Claudio Ranieri's underdogs of last May and Antonio Conte's revived side, there is one key resemblance between the two teams.

Just as he was for the Foxes, N'Golo Kante has been the lynchpin of Chelsea's midfield.

Premier League teams only just seem to be waking up to the Frenchman's brilliance, but it's no coincidence that he's on course to win the title in two successive seasons.

No player in the modern era has achieved that with different teams, yet it just goes to show how instrumental the 25-year-old has been.

To cut a long story short, he's simply been unreal.

Kante has to be among the favourites for PFA Player of the Year, and he's been backed to win the accolade by former two-time holder Thierry Henry.

Unreal talent

Writing in The Sun, the Arsenal legend felt the need to confirm what we've all questioned at some point since Kante arrived in England 18 months ago - is he actually human?

"I was at the Chelsea training ground last week to see Eden Hazard and noticed N’Golo Kante wandering back to the changing rooms," Henry said.

"So I went over to him and stood in front of him. And I poked him in the chest.

"I had to, just to check if he was real! “You are real, you are!” I said, and he laughed. Well, he may be real — but he’s certainly not normal.

"I see no reason why he shouldn’t be PFA Player of the Year at the end of the season."

The Premier League's finest?

You can hardly blame him - Kante literally plays like an alien. He's unstoppable.

Henry also gave honourable mentions to Zlatan Ibrahimovic, Alexis Sanchez, and Romelu Lukaku, but he clearly thinks Chelsea's status as champions-elect could swing the award for Kante.

"Barring a catastrophe, Chelsea will be champions so the winner will probably come from them", he added.

"Kante reads mistakes before they’ve been made. He reads the bounce of the ball before the ball knows where it’s going!"

