Watch: Draymond and Steph wear cupcake t-shirts after beating Thunder

Emotions were running high as Kevin Durant returned to Oklahoma City in a primetime Saturday night matchup.

Russell Westbrook delivered yet another MVP-type effort, posting 47 points on 14-of-26 shooting along with 11 rebounds and eight assists in 37 minutes on the floor.

However, he also recorded 11 turnovers and the the Thunder weren’t able to spoil KD’s homecoming, losing by the score of 130-114. With the win, the Warriors improved to an NBA-best 46-8 on the year, while the Thunder fell to 31-24.

The game was out of hand from the first quarter onward, and despite the loud boos from the Oklahoma City crowd, Durant left the stadium with his head held high.

After the game, it wasn’t Durant, but it was his Warriors teammates that made headlines, though.

Golden State Warriors v Oklahoma City Thunder

The reason? Check it out below.

That’s right. Draymond Green and Steph Curry wore cupcake t-shirts, completely trolling Westbrook and the Thunder fans in the process.

Say what you want about Green on the court, but off the court, he’s electric in media interviews.

Golden State’s outspoken defensive anchor didn’t have much to say about the shirts after posting six points, eight rebounds, eight assists and three steals in the win, but you could tell that he was fighting back laughter when asked about it.

Golden State Warriors v Miami Heat

Curry, who posted 26 points, eight rebounds and nine assists in the victory, explained that he traded his warmups to a fan for the shirt after the game.

While you can’t call it a rivalry (because both teams need to compete in order for that to happen), the drama between the clubs is arguably more intense than between any other matchup in the NBA.

The cupcake t-shirts just added to that drama in a hilarious way.

