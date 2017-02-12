Following their spirited 1-1 draw against Premier League leaders Chelsea, it could be argued that there were 11 heroes inside Turf Moor this afternoon.

Well, 13 if you include substitutes Scott Arfield and Sam Vokes. And potentially 14 if you want to throw manager Sean Dyche into the mix.

However, we’re not sure whether recording a 1-1 draw against Chelsea is enough to be labelled a hero.

Article continues below

There was, however, one man inside Turf Moor who definitely warrants hero status following his quick-thinking today.

In the 18th minute of the match, Ashley Barnes took a shot from the edge of the penalty area, but the ball flew wide of Thibaut Courtois’ near post.

Article continues below

Well played this Burnley fan

The Belgian goalkeeper looked on anxiously as the ball made its way towards a young child that a lady, possibly his mother, was holding.

It could - and perhaps should - have ended in disaster but, from out of nowhere, the Burnley fan standing behind the child stuck his hand out and prevented the youngster from receiving a nasty blow.

A smack in the face with a football smarts at the best of time, let alone when it’s freezing cold and snowing.

The child didn’t seem to look particularly fazed by the incident, although that probably would have been his last visit to Turf Moor had the ball connected.

Video: Burnley fan saves child

Twitter reacts

Here’s how Twitter reacted...

Big point for Burnley

Burnley climb above Watford into 12th place following their draw with Antonio Conte’s side, who remain nine points clear at the top of the table.

Pedro put the visitors ahead with a well-worked goal in the seventh minute, but Burnley hit back thanks to Robbie Brady’s sublime free-kick midway through the half.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms