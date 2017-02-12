UFC 208 will go down as one of the worst pay-per-views in the promotion's history after the poor officiating decisions and judging made at the event, specifically during the final couple of fights on the match card.

The main event was the inaugural UFC Women's Featherweight championship between Holly Holm and Germaine de Randamie. The Dutch fighter won the contest by a unanimous decision after all three judges scored 48-47 in her favor.

De Randamie won despite the fact she hit the American several times after the buzzer had gone to call for the end of the round, which should have resorted in a form of penalty for her, but one was never issued by the official of the main event much to the surprise of many fans and analysts.

Holm even said after the contest was over that she believed the now Women's Featherweight champion hit her intentionally and that she knew what she was doing. She also criticized the referee and judges for not taking action on the final scorecard to reflect on what her opponent did after the bell had rung.

Dana White even criticized the way which the main event was handled. The UFC president believed the official wasn't good enough for the main event and that another official should have replaced him instead, one with more experience for such a fight.

The controversial fight led to many reactions on Twitter by former and current UFC fighters, including Amanda Nunes, Miesha Tate, and Alpha Cat Zingano.

De Randamie hit Holm after the bell had rang in rounds two and three, but she wasn't deducted any points on either occasion. UFC commentator Joe Rogan was quick to make a point of this, displaying his disgust when points were not deducted from the Dutch fighter.

After these incidents, it would be unfair for UFC not to give Holm another shot at the Women's Featherweight title in the future, but she may have to wait until de Randamie takes on her likely next opponent and first challenger for the championship, Cris Cyborg.

