Premier League managers can get carried away with their emotions.

Slaven Bilic went crazy after West Ham conceded late goal v West Brom

The Premier League can get too much for fans, with often tense encounters leaving us on the edge of our seats, our hearts jumping into our mouths and bloody stumps where our fingernails should be.

It turns out, too, that the managers can get carried away with their emotions during a Premier League match.

You've all heard the one about the manager booting a bottle of water, shouting at the fourth official and even going at each other's throats, but have you heard the one about the manager who picked up a television microphone and threw it to the floor in anger?

Well, that's exactly what Slaven Bilic did when Gareth McAuley scored a late equaliser at the London Stadium - and it resulted in him being sent to the stands, according to Dream Team.

You can see his bonkers reaction below.

Video: Bilic throws microphone

Bilic's reaction was understandable

Bilic was clearly very upset with the goal, shouting in the face of referee Michael Oliver in its aftermath, claiming that there was a foul against Randolph in the build-up to McAuley's goal.

This came after a strike from West Ham was ruled off in the first-half, a decision that angered the players and Bilic.

FBL-ENG-PR-WEST HAM-WEST BROM

Bilic overreacted by throwing a microphone onto the floor, but you can understand his frustrations as the late McAuley goal denied what would have been a rare win at West Ham's new home.

It wouldn't be surprising to see Bilic handed a touchline ban thanks to his destructive attitude towards the referee, but with West Ham now currently secure in mid-table, it wouldn't be the end of the world for the Hammers.

