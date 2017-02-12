What is going wrong for Jurgen Klopp and Liverpool in 2017? Have your say by becoming a writer NOW!: http://gms.to/writenow

Jamie Carragher's brilliant description of Joey Barton's tackle on Willian

With Jamie Carragher making his co-commentary debut during Burnley’s clash against Chelsea, football fans were hanging on his every word.

Carragher would no doubt have discovered that commentating is very different to bring a pundit, where you can rehearse the points you want to make.

While the former Liverpool defender had a respectable debut during the entertaining 1-1 draw, there was one comment that stood out.

After fellow Liverpudlian Joey Barton smashed Willian in a tackle late in the game, Carragher was the perfect man to analyse it.

Not only did Carragher make a career for himself with crunching tackles like that, but as a scouser, he knows exactly the background that Barton has come from.

And he described the incident as a “scouse kiss”. It was certainly an interesting term but people on Twitter absolutely loved it.

Check out the tackle and the reaction on social media:

Willian will no doubt have sore ribs tonight but he and his teammates stretched their lead at the top of the table to 10 points as they look to run away with the Premier League trophy.

In truth, Antonio Conte’s side seemed set to go 12 points clear when Pedro gave them a seventh-minute lead.

However, Burnley hit back through Robbie Brady’s brilliant free-kick as they held out for a very respectable point.

It means that Sean Dyche’s men have now picked up 29 points at Turf Moor - more than Liverpool, Manchester City and Manchester United have done at their respective grounds - while they’ve picked up a solitary point away from home.

We’re not sure if Carragher will continue being a co-commentator but we’re pretty sure that Barton will continue making crunching tackles.

