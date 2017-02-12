West Ham fans will no doubt be delighted with developments coming out of Marseille this weekend - Lassana Diarra has gone on strike.

The irony of this won't be lost on the Ligue 1 club. In January, it was widely reported that their pursuit of Dimitri Payet caused the Frenchman to refuse to play for the Hammers again.

However, it's not so much fun when the boot's on the other foot.

Diarra has had a fascinating career to date, having played for the likes of Chelsea, Arsenal, and Real Madrid.

Yet, in recent years, the 31-year-old's career has been blighted with off-field difficulties.

The Sun report, via GFFN, that the midfielder owes former club Lokomotiv Moscow €10m for breach of contract.

That dispute robbed him of the entire 2014-15 season, though he later signed for Marseille hoping it would end these worries.

Diarra has even been to court over his failed transfer to Charleroi, with both FIFA and the Belgian FA having been blamed for that move falling through.

Diarra's taken action

Ultimately, though, this issue has never been resolved, and it's left the player with huge debts.

It's for that reason that he is insistent on moving to the Chinese Super League, and why he's gone on strike at Marseille in a bid to make that happen in the next fortnight before the Far East's transfer window closes.

Shandong Luneng are keen to take him on and are set to offer him high enough wages to help with his money problems.

So, while it may sound like the typical case of a greedy footballer throwing his toys out of the pram to sign a more lucrative contract elsewhere, it seems Diarra actually has good reason for his actions.

The two-time FA Cup winner hasn't gone full Payet either - he did turn up to training as normal, which is why it reportedly come as rather a shock to his team-mates when he missed a team meeting the same evening ahead of the game against FC Nantes.

