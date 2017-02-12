Official online NBA destination in the UK

Report: Joel Embiid has slightly torn meniscus

Published

When Joel Embiid was taken third overall in the 2014 NBA Draft, many Philadelphia 76ers fans were skeptical.

Embiid, who had injury concerns when he was drafted, missed each of his first two seasons in the NBA due to a foot injury. To add, he was viewed as a very raw talent when he was selected.

However, Embiid has not only been the best rookie, but he’s arguably been one of the best frontcourt players in the entire NBA this season, posting an incredible 20.2 points, 7.8 rebounds and 2.6 blocks per game over just 25.4 minutes.

He has proven all of the doubters wrong and has captivated NBA audiences by the masses with his unique style of play and infectiously positive attitude.

But, all of his success has recently hit a bit of a roadblock. The former Kansas Jayhawk missed his ninth-straight game on Saturday night due to what was called a bruised knee. In all, he has sat out 12 of the last 13 contests.

76ers president Bryan Colangelo set social media on fire Saturday night when he revealed that in addition to a bone bruise, Embiid has a minor tear in his meniscus.

While the torn meniscus is so slight that it doesn’t require surgery, it still is enough to worry a fanbase that bought into the “Trust the Process” slogan that the franchise has put forth.

Colangelo doesn’t foresee the big man missing time due to the meniscus issue.

"A lot of players do play with minor tears," Colangelo told reporters on Saturday. "Once again, the injury is thought to be mostly about the bone bruise and that's what he's being treated for. If he can show he is healthy and able to play, there is no reason he shouldn't play. This is not thought to be a severe injury.”

As for a timetable for a possible return, the 76ers will exercise caution, as expected.

"It's more than likely we'll hold him back until the end of the All-Star break," Colangelo said.

The injury can’t be too painful, as Embiid took the stage at a Meek Mill concert on Friday and showed off his slick dance moves.

There’s simply no one like him.

Seemingly out of playoff contention this season, the 76ers will exhibit extreme caution with their prized possession. One thing is certain: the entire potential of the young team lies on Embiid's shoulders, as he is the transformative player that every franchise dreams of landing.

