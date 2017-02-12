There were so many controversial decisions and calls made during UFC 208 on Saturday night that it will go down as arguably one of the most controversial pay-per-views in UFC history. These calls even came during the co-main event of the show.

As well as the questionable judgment of the Germaine de Randamie vs Holly Holm fight, the middleweight clash between Anderson Silva and Derek Brunson also drew its own controversy with the way the judges scored the fight.

Silva won the fight via unanimous decision 29-28, 29-28, 30-27, his first win since 2012, and a close decision which his opponent was not very happy about. He wanted to make sure everybody knew of this almost immediately after the clash was over.

Speaking on his Facebook account, Brunson criticized the judges of the fight in a post, as he believed he won the fight and that the victory was taken away from him by them.

His post said: "Wow unreal I put my heart & soul out there on 3 weeks notice only to get it taken from me.I just outclassed the greatest of all time #UFC208‬"

It's true Bruson didn't have much time to prepare for the fight, and even Dana White scored the match in his favor against arguably one of the greatest MMA fighters of all time. The UFC president said on the FOX Sports 1 post-fight show, according to MMA Fighting: “I had Brunson. I actually had the fight 1-1 going into the third round, and I gave the third round to Brunson.”

The American finished the fight with an 118-54 advantage in strikes landed and completed the only two takedowns of the bout. Yet despite this, he lost on all three judge's scoring cards. He followed it up on Twitter with a hilarious reason as to why he lost the fight.

Without a shadow of a doubt, this won't be the last time we hear about this very controversial UFC 208 pay-per-view, which consisted of two fights which probably should have gone the other way than what they did.

