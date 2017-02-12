What is going wrong for Jurgen Klopp and Liverpool in 2017? Have your say by becoming a writer NOW!: http://gms.to/writenow

Sadio Mane has been Liverpool’s hero for the majority of this season.

The winger signed from Southampton last summer in a £34 million deal and he has made that transfer look an absolute bargain.

He’s scored 11 goals in 22 Premier League appearances and his absence was felt hard at Anfield when he left to represent Senegal at the African Cup of Nations.

Without him, Liverpool lost both legs of their EFL Cup semi-final to Southampton, lost to Swansea at home in the Premier League and crashed out of the FA Cup at the hands of Wolves.

And if Liverpool fans didn’t realise the impact Mane had on their squad, he reminded everyone just how important he is by bagging a brace and terrorising Spurs’ defence during their 2-0 victory on Saturday.

While he’s very much a hero on Merseyside at the moment, the same can’t be said about his reputation in his native country.

Despite starting the African Cup of Nations on fire - scoring two goals in two matches - he was solely responsible for his country crashing out to eventual winners Cameroon in the quarter-finals by missing the crucial penalty in the shootout.

FBL-AFR-2017-MATCH26-SEN-CMR

While Liverpool fans were delighted to see Mane return to domestic action earlier than expected, the player himself wasn’t quite so happy.

He was devastated after his penalty miss and was seen leaving the pitch in tears. It seems the Senegal fans aren’t exactly a forgiving bunch.

That’s because deputy news editor at the Guardian, Ed Aarons, has revealed what they did to his car at his house in Senegal.

He claims that his motor was vandalised by angry Senegal fans following his spot-kick miss and there are several images on Twitter that back-up that claim.

Mane will be hoping to put his African Cup of Nations disaster behind him as he looks to help Liverpool achieve a top-four finish.

His two goals against Spurs helped Jurgen Klopp’s side rise to fourth in the table, just one point behind their weekend opponents and Arsenal.

However, Manchester United are just one point behind and Manchester City have a game in-hand and could send Liverpool back down to fifth with a win against Bournemouth on Monday.

Mane should probably remain in Liverpool for the near future, rather than returning back to Senegal, though.

