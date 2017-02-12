What is going wrong for Jurgen Klopp and Liverpool in 2017? Have your say by becoming a writer NOW!: http://gms.to/writenow

WWE

Chaco Classic has died.

Chavo Guerrero Sr dies aged 68

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

The wrestling world sadly lost another legend on Saturday, after Chavo Guerrero Sr. lost his short battle with liver cancer at 68-years-old.

Best known for his work with the Universal Wrestling Federation and the American Wrestling Association, Guerrero won plenty of championships during his 30 plus year career in the wrestling business.

CRUISERWEIGHT CHAMPION

WWE fans will perhaps remember him most for his short stint as Chavo Classic, as he became the oldest Cruiserweight Champion in history when he defeated his son, Chavo Guerrero, and Spike Dudley in a triple threat match.

SIGN UP NOW

Want to become a GMS writer? Sign up now and submit a 250-word test article: http://gms.to/haveyoursay4

Article continues below

A member of the infamous Guerrero wrestling family, he was the oldest son of Salvador ‘Gory’ Guerrero, and was brothers to fellow wrestler Mando, Hector and Eddie – who died of heart failure in 2005.

p1b8pn1e6d1eoe18qb9gchec1gml9.jpg

The brothers initially started wrestling in their hometown of El Paso, Texas at the shows their father promoted.

Article continues below

Trending Stories

Joe Montana explains why he won't name Tom Brady as the GOAT

Joe Montana explains why he won't name Tom Brady as the GOAT

Brandon Marshall doesn't think Tom Brady is the best ever - and for good reason

Brandon Marshall doesn't think Tom Brady is the best ever - and for good reason

The huge star WWE could replace Mick Foley with as RAW GM

The huge star WWE could replace Mick Foley with as RAW GM

[Photo] Big Show's latest tweet shows off his incredible physique transformation

[Photo] Big Show's latest tweet shows off his incredible physique transformation

Gerrard and Ferdinand name the two clubs that will miss out on a top-four spot

Gerrard and Ferdinand name the two clubs that will miss out on a top-four spot

There's one thing many fans don't realise about Coutinho's free-kick tactic

There's one thing many fans don't realise about Coutinho's free-kick tactic

That was until they eventually made it to the big time, something you could say they were destined for.

DESTINED FOR GREATNESS

The news has come as a shock to many, as he was diagnosed with liver cancer in early January and as expected, tributes have poured in for a legendary figure in the wrestling industry.

WWE have also posted their tribute; a video of his famous Cruiserweight Championship win, which you can see below.

He’ll also be remembered for a memorable family feud on SmackDown, where he joined forces with his son to take on Eddie after ‘Los Guerrero’s’ ended, and they settled their feud at the 2004 Royal Rumble.

The Daily Mail have also published an unforgettable quote from Chavo Classic, one he delivered to the Toronto Sun, highlighting just how much wrestling means to him and his family, and how he was destined to enter the profession.

He once said: “We never wanted to be Superman or Batman, or the Lone Ranger in my era.

"We wanted to be wrestlers.”

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms

Topics:
John Cena
WWE
Vince McMahon
WWE Smackdown
Wrestlemania

Article Comments

Read more

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again

Like our GiveMeSport - WWE Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to G+, don't ask me again