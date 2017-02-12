The wrestling world sadly lost another legend on Saturday, after Chavo Guerrero Sr. lost his short battle with liver cancer at 68-years-old.

Best known for his work with the Universal Wrestling Federation and the American Wrestling Association, Guerrero won plenty of championships during his 30 plus year career in the wrestling business.

CRUISERWEIGHT CHAMPION

WWE fans will perhaps remember him most for his short stint as Chavo Classic, as he became the oldest Cruiserweight Champion in history when he defeated his son, Chavo Guerrero, and Spike Dudley in a triple threat match.

A member of the infamous Guerrero wrestling family, he was the oldest son of Salvador ‘Gory’ Guerrero, and was brothers to fellow wrestler Mando, Hector and Eddie – who died of heart failure in 2005.

The brothers initially started wrestling in their hometown of El Paso, Texas at the shows their father promoted.

That was until they eventually made it to the big time, something you could say they were destined for.

DESTINED FOR GREATNESS

The news has come as a shock to many, as he was diagnosed with liver cancer in early January and as expected, tributes have poured in for a legendary figure in the wrestling industry.

WWE have also posted their tribute; a video of his famous Cruiserweight Championship win, which you can see below.

He’ll also be remembered for a memorable family feud on SmackDown, where he joined forces with his son to take on Eddie after ‘Los Guerrero’s’ ended, and they settled their feud at the 2004 Royal Rumble.

The Daily Mail have also published an unforgettable quote from Chavo Classic, one he delivered to the Toronto Sun, highlighting just how much wrestling means to him and his family, and how he was destined to enter the profession.

He once said: “We never wanted to be Superman or Batman, or the Lone Ranger in my era.

"We wanted to be wrestlers.”

