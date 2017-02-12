What is going wrong for Jurgen Klopp and Liverpool in 2017? Have your say by becoming a writer NOW!: http://gms.to/writenow

Conte's team selection came under fire from Chelsea fans.

Chelsea fans blame one player for their 1-1 draw with Burnley

Chelsea's lead at the top of the Premier League now stands at 10 points after their draw with Burnley.

Antonio Conte was handed a massive boost before his team had even played after watching Tottenham lose 2-0 at Liverpool, but the Blues weren't able to capitalise as they would have liked.

Pedro got proceedings underway with a well-taken goal just seven minutes in before Robbie Brady's superb free-kick levelled things up.

And, as the scoreline would suggest, Chelsea just weren't at their best.

Turf Moor is never an easy place to go, and that certainly showed.

Nonetheless, there wasn't an awful lot Conte's men could have done differently. David Luiz was impressive despite seemingly playing with an injury, and N'Golo Kante was his typically unstoppable self.

There should perhaps be a little concern over Diego Costa, whose goal drought - if we can call it that - stands at three games. The striker hasn't even had a shot on target for over 190 minutes, and man-of-the-match Michael Keane made sure that wasn't about to change against Burnley.

Yet, Costa escaped the wrath of Chelsea fans on social media. Perhaps it's because he's their top scorer, or maybe it's just that they're delighted to have him back after his spat with Conte in January.

Either way, it was Nemanja Matic who was being targeted.

The Serbia international is in a difficult position at the club - he's vying for the same spot as Cesc Fabregas, which means he's always going to be under heavy scrutiny.

Matic made a big mistake 

The 28-year-old is also playing alongside Kante, so it's difficult for him to shine at the expense of his brilliant midfield partner.

All the Chelsea fans were asking for, though, were a few decent tackles and maybe one or two key passes going forward. They didn't get them, and here's how they vented their frustration:

Conte may well come under pressure to pick Fabregas instead next week, but fortunately for Matic, even dropping two points at Burnley isn't likely to have damaged Chelsea's title chances at all.

Should Fabregas be starting for Chelsea instead of Matic? Have your say in the comments.

