The SmackDown star WWE originally wanted in The Wyatt Family

For WWE fans, it’s difficult to imagine a Wyatt Family different to the one we’re used to now.

The original incarnation saw Bray Wyatt ditch the Husky Harris gimmick and reinvent himself on NXT, joining forces with Luke Harper and Erick Rowan.

THE WYATT FAMILY

While it’s arguable that the original trio proved to be the most entertaining, we’ve also seen Braun Strowman be brought into the fold – until the WWE draft sent him to Monday Night Raw.

Most recently, though, The Eater of Worlds has welcomed Randy Orton with open arms.

However, in a recent interview with SoloWrestling.com, a former FCW and NXT star has revealed that he was originally considered for a role in the group to occupy Strowman’s place, as was another unlikely main roster star.

Baron Corbin.

THE LONE WOLF IN THE WYATT FAMILY?

The die-hard NXT fan might know who Judas Devlin is, as he primarily competed on house shows before being released due to a severe spinal injury, which ended his chances of joining The Wyatt Family.

According to WrestleZone, he said: “It was definitely an idea, I mean, I actually did a few promos with Bray Wyatt in front of the camera with Dusty (Rhodes).

“They tried a few people, Baron Corbin kinda tried out for it as well.

“Ultimately, I think I could have got that sport, but then I got injured, that was the thing. They were like, ‘Ok, we’re looking at Judas (Devlin), he may be the guy who fits in’, that’s when I started to have my hip issues and I needed surgery so that kinda squashed the idea.

“I didn’t recover as quickly as they wanted, they wanted t to do it anyway and that was when Braun (Strowman) came in there, and he was very new, but they held up until he was ready.”

It’s difficult to say how Corbin’s career would have gone had he joined The Wyatt Family.

While he’d learn a lot from Bray, he’s proving to be a fantastic big man with his Lone Wolf gimmick, and who knows, maybe he wouldn’t even be in tonight’s Elimination Chamber match if he was chosen ahead of Strowman?

