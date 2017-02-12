What is going wrong for Jurgen Klopp and Liverpool in 2017? Have your say by becoming a writer NOW!: http://gms.to/writenow

WWE

SmackDown star tried out for the role.

Current SmackDown Live star tried out for role in The Wyatt Family

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

For WWE fans, it’s difficult to imagine a Wyatt Family different to the one we’re used to now.

The original incarnation saw Bray Wyatt ditch the Husky Harris gimmick and reinvent himself on NXT, joining forces with Luke Harper and Erick Rowan.

THE WYATT FAMILY

While it’s arguable that the original trio proved to be the most entertaining, we’ve also seen Braun Strowman be brought into the fold – until the WWE draft sent him to Monday Night Raw.

SIGN UP NOW

Want to become a GMS writer? Sign up now and submit a 250-word test article: http://gms.to/haveyoursay4

Article continues below

Most recently, though, The Eater of Worlds has welcomed Randy Orton with open arms.

However, in a recent interview with SoloWrestling.com, a former FCW and NXT star has revealed that he was originally considered for a role in the group to occupy Strowman’s place, as was another unlikely main roster star.

Article continues below

Trending Stories

Former Miami Dolphins player tragically dies aged 33

Former Miami Dolphins player tragically dies aged 33

Watch: Colin Cowherd thinks 2017 Cowboys won't match 2016 Cowboys - and for good reason

Watch: Colin Cowherd thinks 2017 Cowboys won't match 2016 Cowboys - and for good reason

Legendary ex-WWE Cruiserweight Champion dies aged 68

Legendary ex-WWE Cruiserweight Champion dies aged 68

The SmackDown star WWE originally wanted in The Wyatt Family

The SmackDown star WWE originally wanted in The Wyatt Family

Lucas had the perfect response to Liverpool fan’s tweet after win over Spurs

Lucas had the perfect response to Liverpool fan’s tweet after win over Spurs

Watch: How Cristiano brilliantly avoided yellow card for kicking ball away

Watch: How Cristiano brilliantly avoided yellow card for kicking ball away

Baron Corbin.

THE LONE WOLF IN THE WYATT FAMILY?

The die-hard NXT fan might know who Judas Devlin is, as he primarily competed on house shows before being released due to a severe spinal injury, which ended his chances of joining The Wyatt Family.

p1b8pq3u831vhea63f7r1t9v20t9.jpg

According to WrestleZone, he said: “It was definitely an idea, I mean, I actually did a few promos with Bray Wyatt in front of the camera with Dusty (Rhodes).

“They tried a few people, Baron Corbin kinda tried out for it as well.

“Ultimately, I think I could have got that sport, but then I got injured, that was the thing. They were like, ‘Ok, we’re looking at Judas (Devlin), he may be the guy who fits in’, that’s when I started to have my hip issues and I needed surgery so that kinda squashed the idea.

“I didn’t recover as quickly as they wanted, they wanted t to do it anyway and that was when Braun (Strowman) came in there, and he was very new, but they held up until he was ready.”

It’s difficult to say how Corbin’s career would have gone had he joined The Wyatt Family.

While he’d learn a lot from Bray, he’s proving to be a fantastic big man with his Lone Wolf gimmick, and who knows, maybe he wouldn’t even be in tonight’s Elimination Chamber match if he was chosen ahead of Strowman?

Do you think Baron Corbin would have been a good Wyatt Family member? Have YOUR say in the comments section below.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms

Topics:
John Cena
AJ Styles
WWE
WWE Smackdown
Wrestlemania

Article Comments

Read more

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again

Like our GiveMeSport - WWE Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to G+, don't ask me again