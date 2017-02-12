What is going wrong for Jurgen Klopp and Liverpool in 2017? Have your say by becoming a writer NOW!: http://gms.to/writenow

Anderson Silva.

Video: Anderson Silva gets emotional after UFC 208 win

UFC 208 may have been dubbed highly controversial by fans and analysts alike after several questionable calls made by judges and referees, but that didn't stop Anderson Silva getting emotional after he was announced as the winner in his fight against Derek Brunson.

Silva won his fight against Brunson via unanimous decision 29-28, 29-28, 30-27, and it's his first win since 2012 when he clashed with Stephan Bonnar inside the octagon at UFC 153. He had four losses in between those two fights, so you can imagine it was quite a relief for him when he won the fight.

As you can see in the video further down in this article, the Brazilian was overcome with emotion during his octagon interview after the fight had come to its conclusion and announced him as the winner.

Struggling to hold back the tears, Silva was very emotional in picking up his first win in UFC in over four years.

He said: "When I come here, when I come inside this cage, I put my life to stay inside the cage. I respect everybody here. Now I just to fight happy because I love my job, I love the UFC, I love my fans.”

Silva later said in his post-fight press conference that he was so happy with the victory because he was still able to compete inside of the octagon despite being 41-years-old.

The Spider said, according to MMA Fighting: "I am so happy,” he said. “I am so happy because first of all I love fighting. Second, sometimes when people talk to me and say, ‘why don’t you stop? You don’t need to prove nothing anymore,’ and I respond, ‘because this is my heart. Fighting’s my life.’

“And when you go inside the cage I’m back to when I was 30 years old, and just happy. And I just stay happy, because this is my life.”

UFC 208: Silva v Brunson

It was quite controversial that Silva was awarded the victory in this fight, as Brunson finished with an 118-54 advantage in strikes landed and completed the only two takedowns of the bout. Yet despite this, he lost on all three judge's scoring cards. Even Dana White had the American winning over the Brazilian.

Yet, Silva was the one who came out of UFC 208 victorious, and, with him turning 42 in April, we'll have to wait and see if we ever get to witness arguably the greatest of all time step inside the octagon to fight again.

