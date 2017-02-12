There are those who would have you believe that football isn't as sporting as it once was.

Every now and again, a player will do something that truly warms the heart, but those moments seem to be getting rarer and rarer.

Maybe it's the ludicrous sums of money in the game, or the fact that people in general are getting worse, but something's clearly gone amiss.

Article continues below

In short, for every glimpse of wonderful sportsmanship we see, we seem to get another moment of utter snakiness.

Take Ajax's Joel Veltman, for example.

Article continues below

The Eredivisie's current runners-up desperately needed a win over Sparta Rotterdam to keep up their hopes of catching Feyenoord at the top of the table.

Desperate times call for desperate measures. Veltman needed a way to make it past defender Ivan Calero, so unsure what to do next, he used his injured team-mate to trick his opponent into stopping and looking round - before making off with the ball.

Check it out:

Just imagine if they'd scored. It's a good job the full-back's move didn't really come to anything, so Ajax still went home knowing they'd secured the win honestly.

Veltman didn't exactly cover himself in glory there, but fortunately Chelsea loanee Bertrand Traore and Danish striker Kasper Dolberg did, grabbing the goals to cut the gap at the top to just five points.

See what we mean when we say sportsmanship is well and truly dead? It looks like a lot of people on Twitter agree:

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms