What is going wrong for Jurgen Klopp and Liverpool in 2017? Have your say by becoming a writer NOW!: http://gms.to/writenow

Football

Veltman did something unbelievably cheeky vs Sparta Rotterdam.

Ajax's Joel Veltman produces ridiculously unsportsmanlike moment

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

There are those who would have you believe that football isn't as sporting as it once was.

Every now and again, a player will do something that truly warms the heart, but those moments seem to be getting rarer and rarer.

Maybe it's the ludicrous sums of money in the game, or the fact that people in general are getting worse, but something's clearly gone amiss.

Article continues below

In short, for every glimpse of wonderful sportsmanship we see, we seem to get another moment of utter snakiness.

Take Ajax's Joel Veltman, for example.

Article continues below

Trending Stories

Former Miami Dolphins player tragically dies aged 33

Former Miami Dolphins player tragically dies aged 33

Watch: Colin Cowherd thinks 2017 Cowboys won't match 2016 Cowboys - and for good reason

Watch: Colin Cowherd thinks 2017 Cowboys won't match 2016 Cowboys - and for good reason

Legendary ex-WWE Cruiserweight Champion dies aged 68

Legendary ex-WWE Cruiserweight Champion dies aged 68

The SmackDown star WWE originally wanted in The Wyatt Family

The SmackDown star WWE originally wanted in The Wyatt Family

Lucas had the perfect response to Liverpool fan’s tweet after win over Spurs

Lucas had the perfect response to Liverpool fan’s tweet after win over Spurs

Watch: How Cristiano brilliantly avoided yellow card for kicking ball away

Watch: How Cristiano brilliantly avoided yellow card for kicking ball away

The Eredivisie's current runners-up desperately needed a win over Sparta Rotterdam to keep up their hopes of catching Feyenoord at the top of the table.

Desperate times call for desperate measures. Veltman needed a way to make it past defender Ivan Calero, so unsure what to do next, he used his injured team-mate to trick his opponent into stopping and looking round - before making off with the ball.

Check it out:

Just imagine if they'd scored. It's a good job the full-back's move didn't really come to anything, so Ajax still went home knowing they'd secured the win honestly.

Veltman didn't exactly cover himself in glory there, but fortunately Chelsea loanee Bertrand Traore and Danish striker Kasper Dolberg did, grabbing the goals to cut the gap at the top to just five points.

See what we mean when we say sportsmanship is well and truly dead? It looks like a lot of people on Twitter agree:

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms

Topics:
Ajax
Edwin Van der Sar
UEFA Champions League
Football
Premier League
Barcelona
Luis Suarez
Manchester United
Zlatan Ibrahimovic
Paris Saint-Germain

Article Comments

Read more

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again

Like our GiveMeSport Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to G+, don't ask me again