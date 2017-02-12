As dominant as he looked on the night, it’s safe to say that Samoa Joe’s debut on the main roster was anything but smooth sailing.

Yes, he played the role as Triple H’s destroyer perfectly, as he choked out Seth Rollins in the middle of the ring with his vicious Coquina Clutch.

CHAOTIC START

On the flip side, he’s being blamed for the knee injury Rollins sustained, and since then, some fans are criticising him for being a stiff and careless worker.

After facing that backlash, you’d hope his official main roster in-ring debut would go down a lot better.

Although he picked up a huge victory over Roman Reigns, it looks like it came at a cost.

On this week’s Wrestling Observer Live, Bryan Alvarez noted that Reigns was a little banged up from his match with Joe earlier this week on Monday Night Raw.

RingSideNews are claiming that it was one particular powerslam during the match which caused Reigns some physical discomfort.

REIGNS 'BANGED UP'

However, the good news is that he’s not expected to miss any in-ring action because of it, not on the live shows anyway.

While rumours indicated that there was no initial heat on Joe for his part in Rollins’ injury, it’s clear that the former NXT Champion is still adjusting to life on the main roster, as this is the second opponent in as many weeks that he’s hurt, albeit unintentionally.

Not only that, but he’s often criticised for ending Tyson Kidd’s wrestling career, although WWE might be combating that now with speculation that his Muscle Buster has been banned, as he didn’t use it earlier this week.

Perhaps Reigns not being seriously injured is a lucky escape for Joe, as potentially injuring a second top superstar could have taken its toll on future booking.

Here’s hoping week three brings Joe some better luck.

