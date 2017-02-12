Sadio Mane may have received all of the plaudits for his two goals during Liverpool’s 2-0 victory over Spurs but many supporters were praising another summer signing.

That man was Georginio Wijnaldum.

The Dutchman has had to settle for a place on the bench in recent weeks with Emre Can being selected ahead of him but Jurgen Klopp gave him the nod for the clash against Mauricio Pochettino’s side.

And Wijnaldum rewarded his boss with a fantastic performance to haul Liverpool back in the race for a top-four spot.

The midfielder was everywhere for the home side and contributed to the numerous attacks that his side had during the comfortable victory. But his best moment of the match came in the 16th minute.

With Liverpool failing to convert their dominance into an early goal, the former Newcastle player split Spurs’ defence apart with a sensational through ball to Mane.

The Senegalese winger kept his cool to finish past Hugo Lloris to send Anfield into raptures.

Most of the players ran to Mane to congratulate him but Wijnaldum wanted to do something else first. He could be seen in the centre circle producing the most passionate fist pumps we’ve ever seen.

And Adam Lallana acknowledged the assister before they both made their way towards Mane.

Take a look at the video below:

And this was Wijnaldum's pass:

We said that Wijnaldum’s best moment of the match was his assist for Mane’s opener but he also produced a beautiful back-heel flick into the path of Lallana during the first-half. Check out that piece of magic below:

Liverpool’s 2-0 win saw them rise into fourth back above Manchester United and ahead of Manchester City - although Pep Guardiola’s side have a game in hand.

Liverpool supporters will just be praying that Klopp noticed Wijnaldum’s brilliant performance and continues to play him ahead of Can in midfield.

