Watch: Colin Cowherd thinks 2017 Cowboys won't match 2016 Cowboys - and for good reason

As soon as Super Bowl LI finished with the New England Patriots coming out victorious over the Atlanta Falcons, the 2017 NFL began and the odds for which team will win Super Bowl LII were released.

At the moment, the Patriots are the odds-on favorite to retain their title at the top of the NFL at 5-1, followed by the Dallas Cowboys and Green Bay Packers at 9-1, Pittsburgh Steelers at 12-1, and this past season's runners-up, the Atlanta Falcons, at 14-1.

The Cowboys were hot and looked like they could have won the Super Bowl in 2016, but they fell short in the playoffs. Colin Cowherd of The Herd believes, despite the added experience, American's Team will fall short again next season, and for good reason.

The reason why Cowherd doesn't think Dallas will make the Super Bowl is because of the amount of Pro Bowl level quarterbacks they will be playing next season, as they will face all first-place teams in the NFC as well as the entire AFC West alongside their own divisional games.

This means, in 2017, the Cowboys will face Carson Palmer, Philip Rivers, Alex Smith, Matt Ryan, Aaron Rodgers, Derek Carr and Russell Wilson. All those, as well as Carson Wentz, Eli Manning, and, most likely, Kirk Cousins. In 2016, when they finished 13-3, they had a much easier schedule.

Cowherd said: "Here's the quarterbacks Dallas faced last year, just to give you some comparison: Brian Hoyer, Blaine Gabbert, Cody Kessler, Andy Dalton — Big Ben was good — Joe Flacco, Sam Bradford, a hurt Matthew Stafford, and Jameis Winston. Uhhh, got news for you. Not the same.

"And the second time they played Green Bay [in the playoffs], they lost, and Green Bay was beat up."

The Fox Sports analyst went on to say that the Cowboys won't be 13-3 next year but sounded off by saying: "I think there's going to be a pullback for Dallas. I still think they're a playoff team, but when I look at these Vegas odds, I think we're getting way ahead of ourselves."

A reality check and a true test could be coming for the Dak Prescott and the Dallas Cowboys next season, especially now with defensive coordinators having a full offseason to prepare for them. Regression could very well be coming for America's team.

