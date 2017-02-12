Although Cody Rhodes is no longer with the WWE, he’s done a brilliant job of ensuring he’s a name fans still talk about while on the independent scene.

He’s already competed at WrestleMania, he picked up a win at Wrestle Kingdom 11 this year, he’s a member of The Bullet Club – and his stock just continues to increase.

INDIE SUCCESS

Companies now bring him in as a star attraction, and rightfully so as he very rarely disappoints.

A trend has emerged with The American Nightmare, as his antics have started to go viral this year.

First, he destroyed a heckler in the audience by flipping him off, after he performed his Stardust theatrics.

He followed that up with another brutal moment, where Rhodes landed a vicious chair shot to the head of this opponent.

However, the most recent clip is perhaps the best one yet.

CROSS RHODES ON HIS WIFE

Brandi – the wife of Cody – followed in his footsteps by asking for her WWE release, and the two are now seen together in every promotion they’re booked for, and she was involved in a brilliant spot at a WrestlePro show recently.

As you’ll be able to see in her Instagram post below, Rhodes was ‘blinded’ for a brief moment because of his opponents underhanded tactics.

As she got into the ring to confront his opponent, the former Intercontinental Champion accidentally hit a Cross Rhodes on his wife, thinking it was the opponent – and she took it like a pro.

It’s great to see Cody having fun on the independent scene, one of the many reasons he left the WWE in the first place.

What did you make of the Cross Rhodes he hit on his wife? Have YOUR say in the comments section below.

