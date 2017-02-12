Fernando Torres will turn 33 next month but he still knows exactly where the back of the net is.

The Spaniard may have only scored five goals this season for Atletico Madrid but he’s one of the most lethal finishers in European football on his day.

That was identified during his days at Liverpool, where he scored 81 goals in 142 appearances. That sort of form earned him a £50 million move to Chelsea but he couldn’t quite replicate that sort of level in west London.

But the phrase ‘you never lose it’ can certainly apply to Torres.

That’s because he has just scored one of the best goals in his career for Atleti.

Diego Simeone’s side knew a win against Celta Vigo would put them back ahead of Real Sociedad into fourth place, four points adrift of Sevilla.

However, they found themselves behind after just five minutes when Gustavo Cabral put the visitors ahead.

But six minutes later, Torres produced a moment of magic.

With his back to goal just inside the box, Torres controlled a pass into his feet by Yannick Carrasco before immediately performing an overhead kick that flew into the net.

Take a look:

And this is how Twitter reacted:

What a goal.

While Torres’ goal epitomised the kind of form we saw at Liverpool, we also saw the kind of form we saw at Chelsea in the first-half.

That’s because, on the half-hour mark, he was given the perfect opportunity to give his side the lead from the penalty spot.

However, he could only blast his spot-kick against the bar meaning Atleti went into half-time all level.

We’ve seen the sublime and the ridiculous from Torres in the opening 45 minutes. What will we see in the second-half?

