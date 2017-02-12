Former Miami Dolphins player tragically dies aged 33

In partnership with the NFL in the UK

Quentin Moses.

Former Miami Dolphin Quentin Moses dies at the age of 33

The NFL world was sad to hear today that former Miami Dolphins and Arizona Cardinals linebacker Quentin Moses has died at 33-years-old in a house fire. A woman and a child also died in the same incident.

According to The Guardian: "Firefighters found Moses unconscious at the house in Monroe, Georgia; he later died in hospital. The fire started around 6 am on Sunday morning and also took the lives of Andria Godard, 31, and her daughter, Jasmine, who was 10."

The former linebacker played four seasons in the NFL, most notably as part of the Miami Dolphins where he played 44 games for the team, recording 35 tackles and 3.5 sacks. However, he truly made his name as part of the University of Georgia.

As part of the Georgia Bulldogs for four seasons between 2003 and 2006, he recorded 133 tackles, 45 tackles for a loss, and 25 sacks. He was also named the defensive MVP in 2005 when the Bulldogs won the SEC.

Several players and coaches have mourned the death of Moses including the Miami Dolphins, 2017 Pro Football Hall of Famer Jason Taylor who played alongside him for the Dolphins, and the current head coach of the Georgia Bulldogs, Kirby Smart.

Georgia's Athletic Director Greg McGarity said in a statement on the university's website: "Our thoughts and prayers are with Quentin's family. We are shocked and saddened by this tragic news. Quentin was an outstanding representative of not only the University of Georgia but also his hometown of Athens. On behalf of UGA Athletics, we extend our most sincere condolences to his family." 

He was one of the standout defenders for the Georgia Bulldogs' before he was drafted by the Oakland Raiders in the third round of the 2007 draft and he will be missed.

