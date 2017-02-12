Official online NBA destination in the UK

Shaquille O'Neal.

Watch: Shaquille O'Neal buries a three before LSU basketball game

Shaquille O'Neal is no Steph Curry. During his 21-year NBA career, Shaq only made one three-point shot in 22 attempts.

However, the big man was a talented basketball player and remains so to this day.

In a return to LSU on Saturday night to take in a basketball game at his alma mater, Shaq picked up a ball, stepped to the three-point line and, of course, buried the long-range shot.

In the video below, the crowd is amazed by O'Neal's feat, giving the Tiger legend a loud ovation as the four-time NBA champion celebrates something he's probably only done a handful of times in his life:

Unsurprisingly, Shaq's form could use some (OK, a ton) of work, but the same could be said for his free-throw form - something he actually did on a nightly basis during his NBA career.

Since he was such a dominant presence in the post throughout his NBA tenure, Shaq didn't need to stray beyond the arc very often. However, in his retirement, it's clear he's attempting to add that facet to his game.

But, since he is now one for his last one when it comes to three-point shots, maybe Shaq should call it quits from long range and go out on top.

Though fans shouldn't count on seeing many more long balls from the big man in the future, one thing is for sure - watching Shaq do surprising things on the basketball court will never get old. 

