Usain Bolt cruised to a convincing victory in the 150m to help his All-Stars team to victory at the inaugural Nitro Athletics event in Australia.

As you can see in the video below, the eight-time Olympic champion barely broke a sweat as he easily won the 150m race at Melbourne’s Lakeside Stadium.

The Jamaican ran a time of 15.28 seconds, despite the clear margin of victory; it was nowhere near his world record of 14.35 set over the distance in Manchester in 2009.

Bolt also ran the second leg of the mixed 4x100m relay in the same evening. The 30-year old had previously only run a leg of the mixed 4x100m relay on the first two nights of the three-day event.

Nitro Athletics involves both traditional and modified events, which include mixed-gender relays, an elimination mile, target javelin and a 60m sprint.

It lasts for two and a half hours and the events are designed to provide non-stop action throughout. Twelve events are contested each of the three nights.

Despite this exciting format, the majority of the crowd came to see Bolt and he failed to disappoint. Bolt’s All-Stars included athletes from Jamaica, the US and Kenya.

Teams representing Australia, England, New Zealand, Japan and China competed against the All-Stars but came up short in their attempts to beat them.

Hosts Australia finished closely behind in second place.

The capacity crowd were clearly thrilled have seen Bolt put on such a stunning performance.

Bolt announced his intention at the end of last year to retire from athletics after the 2017 World Championships in London.

