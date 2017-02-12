Scotland’s Finn Russell had a moment to forget as he missed a conversion directly in front of the posts.

The 24-year-old fly-half had the task of the converting from almost touching distance of the posts to to add to Scotland’s score.

At this point, the Scots had just regained the lead in what was a tense Six Nations encounter in Paris against France, and led 16-11.

However, in an attempt to prove that it is not so hard to miss a conversion, no matter how simple it looks, Russell failed to give his team the extra two points.

In fairness to the Glasgow Warriors player, it seemed like that ball was never destined to go between the posts on this occasion.

Initially, the kicking tee was too long to reach him. Conversions must be completed within 90 seconds of a try being scored.

When it eventually reached Russell, you can hear someone urging him to ‘Take it, take it.’

Understandably, he lost his composure. As the ball was placed unsteadily on its mark, the ball fell over as Russell went to kick it.

The ball went directly through the middle but just underneath the posts.

If that effort were seen on a football field, it would’ve been described as well taken.

Before this, Russell had successfully converted two penalties to bring the Scotland back into the game at half-time.

Luckily for Russell, those lost two points did not have a major bearing on the final result as the Scots fell 22-16 to France in the Stade de France.

The wait for a Scotland victory in Paris goes on, they have not won a game there since 1999. They did go home with the consolation of a losing bonus point, though.

In an afternoon which saw four Scottish players forced off injured, the final result can be considered an achievement.

The Scotland players can be proud of their display, but you can forgive Russell for fast forwarding past this when he watches back through the highlights.

