Tony Bellew will be in contention for a world title fight with Anthony Joshua if he defeats David Haye, says promoter Eddie Hearn.

The Merseysider is the current WBC cruiserweight champion, but has stepped up a division to fight bitter rival Haye at heavyweight.

The two will fight on March 4, at the O2 Arena. Hearn admits that if Bellew manages to beat Haye, it will be hard to convince Bellew to drop back down to the cruiserweight division.

Plans for a potential clash between Haye and Joshua could be thwarted if Bellew is victorious and Bellew could be put forward as an opponent for him.

Joshua, who is the current IBF heavyweight champion, is currently preparing to face Wladimir Klitschko at Wembley Stadium on April 29.

Joshua has been the number one target for Haye since he came out of retirement for the second time in 2015.

“There is a potential for a David Haye fight right now, so if someone beats him then you have to think that person comes into the mix as well,” Hearn told Sky Sports.

“If Tony Bellew beats David Haye, he becomes a huge name and it would be very difficult for him to return to the cruiserweight division, because of the fights available to him in the heavyweight division.

“He feels like if he beats Haye it’s going to open the doors for him in the heavyweight division as well.”

Bellew goes into the fight as the underdog and is not fancied by many to successfully make the grade in the heavyweight division. “The Bomber” has lost twice in his 31 professional fights.

He has fought the majority of his career at light heavyweight, having moved to cruiserweight in 2014.

“He’s in the final stages of his career. Not as in this is his last fight, but probably last five or six fights, so he’s looking at the biggest fights possible to bow out on," Hearn added.

“Obviously they would be in the heavyweight division rather than the cruiserweight division.”

