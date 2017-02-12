What is going wrong for Jurgen Klopp and Liverpool in 2017? Have your say by becoming a writer NOW!: http://gms.to/writenow

WWE

Goldberg has been getting help.

Goldberg's current WWE success down to unlikely WWE star

When WWE announced that Goldberg was going to be returning, there was an obvious and understandable sense of excitement surrounding it

The fact he had been away from the company for 12 years obviously played a part, but there did come a time where the company was worried the crowd would turn against him.

POSITIVE REACTION

That was at the Survivor Series pay-per-view, as WWE reportedly feared the Toronto crowd would boo him rather than cheer him on.

As we know, it was far from it as he demolished Brock Lesnar in less than two minutes, and he now not only prepares to battle him one final time at WrestleMania, but he challenges Kevin Owens at the Fastlane event for the Universal Championship.

Fans have noticed that Goldberg’s microphone work has not only vastly improved, but the audience are now behind him more than ever.

According to Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, another reason for Goldberg’s immense success right now is because of someone else entirely.

GETTING HELP

Meltzer was reviewing Goldberg’s segment from Monday Night Raw earlier this week, where he added himself to the List of Jericho, before challenging Owens to a match for the red championship – which Jericho accepted on his behalf.

Meltzer went on to reveal something very interesting, that Lesnar’s advocate Paul Heyman is the man behind Goldberg’s success.

He noted: “It’s a little known fact that the person pretty much responsible for everything Goldberg related is [Paul] Heyman, which may explain why Goldberg’s promos are so much better than anyone imagined they’d be.”

It’s certainly interesting to know that Heyman is the one helping Goldberg go over, but it comes as no surprise as he’s obviously the key to selling this feud one last time.

Meltzer is also correct, nobody thought Goldberg could still talk the way he does, after so much time away from the ring.

What do you make of the fact that Goldberg is being helped by Paul Heyman? Have YOUR say in the comments section below.

WWE
Vince McMahon
WWE Smackdown
Wrestlemania

