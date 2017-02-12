What is going wrong for Jurgen Klopp and Liverpool in 2017? Have your say by becoming a writer NOW!: http://gms.to/writenow

UFC

Ronaldo Souza.

Video: Ronaldo Souza scary-looking kimura submission on Tim Boetsch at UFC 208

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

On a night that was filled with poor officiating and controversial judging, there was one fight at UFC 208 which actually had an uncontested finish, and a good one of that as well.

While the decisions behind Germaine de Randamie's and Anderson Silva's victories against Holly Holm and Derek Brunson respectively are left to be questioned and analyzed by fans and critics,  Ronaldo Souza had a clear-cut victory against Tim Boetsch in the only fight on the card which didn't go to a decision.

Souza, who also goes by the nickname of Jacare, won his middleweight fight against Boetsch in the first round via submission in brilliant fashion.

SIGN UP NOW

Want to become a GMS writer? Sign up now and submit a 250-word test article: http://gms.to/haveyoursay4

Article continues below

As you can see in the video below, the Brazilian placed the American's arm in a very scary-looking kimura lock, forcing him to tap out with only 3:41 minutes gone in the contest.

In case you didn't know, Jacare means alligator in Portuguese, and Souza lived up to that nickname when he crawled all the way into full mount before locking in the submission into place to win the fight. If the hold was held any longer, he probably would have taken Boetsch's arm home with him!

Article continues below

Trending Stories

Former Miami Dolphins player tragically dies aged 33

Former Miami Dolphins player tragically dies aged 33

Watch: Colin Cowherd thinks 2017 Cowboys won't match 2016 Cowboys - and for good reason

Watch: Colin Cowherd thinks 2017 Cowboys won't match 2016 Cowboys - and for good reason

Legendary ex-WWE Cruiserweight Champion dies aged 68

Legendary ex-WWE Cruiserweight Champion dies aged 68

The SmackDown star WWE originally wanted in The Wyatt Family

The SmackDown star WWE originally wanted in The Wyatt Family

Watch: Ajax's Joel Veltman guilty of the most unsporting moment of the season

Watch: Ajax's Joel Veltman guilty of the most unsporting moment of the season

Torres sends Twitter crazy with one of the best goals in his career for Atleti

Torres sends Twitter crazy with one of the best goals in his career for Atleti

This was Jacare's tenth win in his last 11 fights, and it likely places him as the number one contender to face either the current UFC Middleweight champion Michael Bisping or Yoel Romero, depending on who wins in the fight between those two once they face one another.

Souza's only loss in his last 11 fights actually came against Romero via split decision back in December 2015, while he is yet to face Bisping inside the octagon. Either way, the UFC Middleweight champion, whoever it may be later this year, will have another interesting fight immediately on the horizon.

UFC 208: Souza v Boetsch

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms

Topics:
UFC
Nate Diaz
Conor McGregor
Ronda Rousey
Dana White
Michael Bisping

Article Comments

Read more

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again

Like our GiveMeSport - UFC Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to G+, don't ask me again