On a night that was filled with poor officiating and controversial judging, there was one fight at UFC 208 which actually had an uncontested finish, and a good one of that as well.

While the decisions behind Germaine de Randamie's and Anderson Silva's victories against Holly Holm and Derek Brunson respectively are left to be questioned and analyzed by fans and critics, Ronaldo Souza had a clear-cut victory against Tim Boetsch in the only fight on the card which didn't go to a decision.

Souza, who also goes by the nickname of Jacare, won his middleweight fight against Boetsch in the first round via submission in brilliant fashion.

SIGN UP NOW

Want to become a GMS writer? Sign up now and submit a 250-word test article: http://gms.to/haveyoursay4

Article continues below

As you can see in the video below, the Brazilian placed the American's arm in a very scary-looking kimura lock, forcing him to tap out with only 3:41 minutes gone in the contest.

In case you didn't know, Jacare means alligator in Portuguese, and Souza lived up to that nickname when he crawled all the way into full mount before locking in the submission into place to win the fight. If the hold was held any longer, he probably would have taken Boetsch's arm home with him!

Article continues below

This was Jacare's tenth win in his last 11 fights, and it likely places him as the number one contender to face either the current UFC Middleweight champion Michael Bisping or Yoel Romero, depending on who wins in the fight between those two once they face one another.

Souza's only loss in his last 11 fights actually came against Romero via split decision back in December 2015, while he is yet to face Bisping inside the octagon. Either way, the UFC Middleweight champion, whoever it may be later this year, will have another interesting fight immediately on the horizon.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms