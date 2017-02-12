What is going wrong for Jurgen Klopp and Liverpool in 2017? Have your say by becoming a writer NOW!: http://gms.to/writenow

The team mates cosy up after Ashes success .

Stuart Broad reveals his choice for England's next captain

As Alastair Cook's reign as England captain comes to an end, the hot seat lies open. Who will get get the job?

Stuart Broad has been amongst the rumours to take charge, however, he places his faith in the highly versatile Joe Root, to take the team in a new direction.

“It feels time for the next generation to be given that responsibility. I’m more than happy to be a senior player who helps guide that revolution," Broad said.

“For me, in the best interests of the team in the medium and long term, I believe a younger modern - day captain is the way to go.

“Joe Root looks like just the man for the job for me. He’s not had a lot of captaincy experience so he will have the job, but he wouldn't be the first England captain to do that."

Despite the newly knighted cricketer announcing his support for Root, he could still be in the running to take the top job and suggests it would be a tempting offer.

“I cant imagine a scenario where a professional sportsman would turn down the chance to captain their country if the offer was made, and I’m not different,” Broad added.

Root is renowned for his all-round talent, and often regarded as England’s greatest ever batsman but does he have what it takes to guide the team to future success?

The Yorkshire man scooped up the England awards in May last year in winning the Test, limited overs and supporters player of the year.

An impressive CV behind the young batsman as he looks likely to become the next England captain.

Stuart Broad has said his piece, but it’s now up to England and Wales Cricket Board to make their move.

