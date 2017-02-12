The wrestling world is still coming to terms with the sad news that Chavo Guerrero Sr. sadly lost his short battle with liver cancer this weekend.

The father of Chavo Guerrero Jr, son of Salvador ‘Gory’ Guerrero and brother of Hector, Mando and Eddie had a short stint in the WWE, where he captured the Cruiserweight Championship under the moniker Chavo Classic – becoming the oldest champion in history.

TRIBUTES

Tributes have flooded in from fans who either grew up watching him in companies such as UFW and the AWA, while others are simply paying respects to an influential member of the Guerrero dynasty.

The news has obviously upset a lot of people, including those that either knew him personally or worked with him, ad the stars of WWE have reacted to sad news on social media.

Chris Jericho was one of the first to pay respects, and in typical Jericho fashion he threw in a joke in his Instagram post.

He wrote: “RIP #ChavoGuerrero… a true pioneer and a legend in this business. It was a pleasure to know him, even if he did owe me 60 dollars. Say hi to Eddy for me bro….”

Ric Flair shared a great photo of the two, and tweeted: “Saddened to hear about my brother Chavo Guerrero. Will cherish the times we had together. Rest easy my friend.”

William Regal also shared his condolences to his family, tweeting: “Very saddened to hear of my friend Chavo Guerrero Sr’s passing today. My condolences and best wishes to Chavo Jr and all the Guerrero family.”

As the tributes continue to flood in on social media, it just goes to show the level of impact he had on their lives, both professionally and personally.

