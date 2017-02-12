Josh Gordon's NFL career so far has been filled with suspensions due to him constantly violating the league's substance-abuse policy.

A Pro Bowler and the NFL receiving yards leader in 2013, the Cleveland Browns wide receiver hasn't played a regular-season snap since 2014, and he hasn't played more than ten games in a single season since his historic campaign almost four years ago.

However, after entering rehab in September last year, Gordon looks like he is on the mend and ready for an NFL comeback, and the video further down below shows he has what it takes to live up to the expectation.

After reportedly exiting rehab back in October, the Browns star posted a video on his Instagram account on Saturday of him demonstrating his incredible footwork, showing that he is ready for the 2017 season with whichever team it may be with.

Although he is signed with Cleveland, he is most likely going to become a restricted free agent in March after missing the last two seasons due to repetitive suspensions.

Hue Jackson has said the Browns may have moved on from Gordon, but there is still a lot of potential in the 25-year-old for whichever new team decides to take a gamble on him next season if he hits free-agency.

In his Pro Bowl year, the wide receiver had 1,646 receiving yards and nine touchdowns off 87 receptions in just 14 games. This was also with Jason Campbell and Brandon Weeden playing at quarterback for the Browns as well.

There is still a lot of promise behind Gordon because of what he managed to produce in 2013, but whichever team he signs for, he must start off strong. Otherwise, he'll find himself out of the league very quickly.

