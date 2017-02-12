Giannis Antetokounmpo didn't earn the nickname "The Greek Freak" by playing it safe on the basketball court.

Known for being able to do it all, Antetokounmpo turned in his entry for dunk of the year on Saturday night against the Indiana Pacers.

The Freak channeled his inner Michael Jordan, copying MJ's last-second dunk from the iconic movie Space Jam midway through the third quarter of play in Indianapolis.

As you can see in the video below, while the Milwaukee Bucks' star didn't quite take off from half-court like MJ did in the animated movie, he leapt from around the free-throw line for the devastating dunk:

Though the Bucks already held the lead at the time of The Freak's incredible slam, the highlight-reel play took the air out of the Pacers' arena and stole any momentum Indiana may have had.

Antetokounmpo finished just two rebounds shy of a triple-double, amassing 20 points, 10 assists and eight boards in the Bucks' 116-100 victory. For the year, Antetokounmpo is averaging 23.5 points, 8.7 rebounds and 5.5 assists per game.

At 23-30 on the season, the Bucks are currently on the outside looking in when it comes to the Eastern Conference playoff race. Milwaukee trails current No. 8 seed Detroit Pistons by 1.5 games.

However, a chance to make up ground will come quickly, as the Bucks host the Pistons on Monday night in Milwaukee. If the Bucks are going to win, though, they'll need another out-of-this-world game by their talented star.