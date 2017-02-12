Now that Kurt Angle is going to be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame this year, he’s bound to sit through plenty of interviews to not only build the hype for the occasion and WrestleMania, but he’s also shared some great stories.

The Olympic gold medallist has also shared his feelings on wanting another match in the WWE, and has named guys like AJ Styles, Roman Reigns and Samoa Joe as potential opponents.

DREAM MATCH

He’s also explained how he wants Stone Cold Steve Austin to induct him in the ceremony, and also named him the most underappreciated WWE star in history.

While fans continue to discuss potential dream matches for Angle, he’s now revealed he tried to create one himself back in 2003, but to no avail.

Angle was speaking to The Statement Show, and explained that he called Bret Hart for a potential match, but The Hit Man rejected his offer.

He also went to explain that it hurt his feelings, as Hart came back to the ring anyway – to wrestle Vince McMahon.

REJECTION

He said: “I called him in 200 or [2004] and I said, ‘Listen, you don’t have to take a bump. Let me do the whole match. I’ll do the bumping and feeding. You just stay in there and let’s have a great match.’

“He didn’t want to do it and I understand now. After he had that stroke and he got kicked by Goldberg or whatever happened – he had a brain injury – he knew he couldn’t have the Bret Hart/Kurt Angle match he wanted, so he wasn’t willing to do it.

“And I get it because me, at 50, I can still go. But 10 years from now, if Seth Rollins came to me and said, ‘Hey, let’s do this match. I’ll do all the bumping. Don’t worry about it.’ And I’m thinking it’s not going to be that good because I can’t stay with him.

“So, I understand how Bret felt at the time. And it hurt my feelings a little bit because two years later, he wrestled Vince.”

While it would have been a fantastic clash to witness, you can’t fault Bret for turning it down.

His rivalry with Vince was personal, and fans would have surely been disappointed with the dream match where Bret was past his best.

What do you make of the fact that Bret Hart turned down a match with Kurt Angle? Have YOUR say in the comments section below.

