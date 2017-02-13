WWE is obviously a larger than life promotion, it’s why fans love it and it comes as no real surprise that Vince McMahon always wants to make sure WrestleMania is the greatest event that takes place every year.

That also means that sometimes, he has to over exaggerate a little when he tries to one-up himself, and he attempted that last year at WrestleMania 32 – although, you could say he succeeded on paper.

RECORD BREAKERS?

WrestleMania 32 took place at the AT&T Stadium in Arlington Texas, and McMahon’s aim was to break their own attendance record which they set at WrestleMania 3 inside of the Pontiac Silverdome.

However, speaking at the WWE’s quarterly conference call for investors earlier this week, the boss revealed that the attendance of 101,763 was not a paid number.

In other words, when The Rock came out to tell the audience they broke the record with that figure – they didn’t.

EXAGGERATION

He explained: “That included ushers and ticket-takers. It wasn’t 101,000 paid.”

He made it clear that the figure they stuck with also included people with free tickets, people who didn’t have tickets and surprisingly, the event staff there on the day.

While WWE stuck with that figure for their live broadcast of WrestleMania 32, as well as in their press releases on the website for the investors, Fightful.com have revealed what the actual numbers could be.

They wrote: “We can deduce from WWE’s own Key Performance Indicator documents that the number of tickets actually sold to the event was somewhere between 73,711 and 85,888.”

While it comes as no real surprise that WWE inflated the original number to break the 100,000 barrier, it will probably result in fans not believing any other attendance figures they release in the future.

Either way, he and the investors probably made a lot of money from the event anyway, even if fans hated how the show ended.

What do you make of Vince McMahon’s comments on the WrestleMania attendance? Have YOUR say in the comments section below.

