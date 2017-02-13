Sunday night marked the return of a WWE fan favourite as the Elimination Chamber made a comeback on the road to WrestleMania.

The Elimination Chamber has been absent from the PPV schedule since 2015 but it returns on Sunday night, and clearly a lot has changed.

A new demonic structure

With the return of the Elimination Chamber, came a big restructure and redesign as the chamber itself has taken on a very different form.

Ever since the first Chamber match at Survivor Series in 2002, the chamber has been a circular structure housing four individual pods and a steel floor level with the ring.

The all new 2017 version of the Chamber however has drastically changed as it has changed to a square based structure.

With a much more straight feel to the new structure, it could also be easier for superstars to scale the walls of the Chamber.

The new structure appears to not only have a more symmetrical base but it also appears to be taller than the previous one.

It looks to house more room on top of the four pods than the previous version - meaning we could be set to see more superstars climb the pods for high risk manoeuvres.

The WWE Championship will be defended inside the all new Elimination Chamber on Sunday night as John Cena will defend the title against Bray Wyatt, AJ Styles, Dean Ambrose, Baron Corbin and the Miz.

