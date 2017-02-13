What is going wrong for Jurgen Klopp and Liverpool in 2017? Have your say by becoming a writer NOW!: http://gms.to/writenow

WWE

A new structure revealed! (©Twitter @InnerN3rd).

All new Elimination Chamber structure revealed

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

Sunday night marked the return of a WWE fan favourite as the Elimination Chamber made a comeback on the road to WrestleMania.

The Elimination Chamber has been absent from the PPV schedule since 2015 but it returns on Sunday night, and clearly a lot has changed.

A new demonic structure

With the return of the Elimination Chamber, came a big restructure and redesign as the chamber itself has taken on a very different form.

JOIN THE DEBATE

Is the new Elimination Chamber an improvement? Join the debate by becoming a GMS writer HERE: http://gms.to/haveyoursay1

Article continues below

Ever since the first Chamber match at Survivor Series in 2002, the chamber has been a circular structure housing four individual pods and a steel floor level with the ring.

The all new 2017 version of the Chamber however has drastically changed as it has changed to a square based structure.

Article continues below

Trending Stories

Former Miami Dolphins player tragically dies aged 33

Former Miami Dolphins player tragically dies aged 33

Watch: Colin Cowherd thinks 2017 Cowboys won't match 2016 Cowboys - and for good reason

Watch: Colin Cowherd thinks 2017 Cowboys won't match 2016 Cowboys - and for good reason

Legendary ex-WWE Cruiserweight Champion dies aged 68

Legendary ex-WWE Cruiserweight Champion dies aged 68

The SmackDown star WWE originally wanted in The Wyatt Family

The SmackDown star WWE originally wanted in The Wyatt Family

Watch: Ajax's Joel Veltman guilty of the most unsporting moment of the season

Watch: Ajax's Joel Veltman guilty of the most unsporting moment of the season

Torres sends Twitter crazy with one of the best goals in his career for Atleti

Torres sends Twitter crazy with one of the best goals in his career for Atleti

With a much more straight feel to the new structure, it could also be easier for superstars to scale the walls of the Chamber.

The new structure appears to not only have a more symmetrical base but it also appears to be taller than the previous one.

It looks to house more room on top of the four pods than the previous version - meaning we could be set to see more superstars climb the pods for high risk manoeuvres.

The WWE Championship will be defended inside the all new Elimination Chamber on Sunday night as John Cena will defend the title against Bray Wyatt, AJ Styles, Dean Ambrose, Baron Corbin and the Miz.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms

Topics:
John Cena
AJ Styles
WWE
WWE Smackdown

Article Comments

Read more

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again

Like our GiveMeSport - WWE Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to G+, don't ask me again