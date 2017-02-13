The return of the Elimination Chamber threw up it's fair share of surprises as two new champions were crowned while Nikki Bella and Natalya competed in a no contest.

While the most intense rivalry on Smackdown saw a count out end the match, another women's rivalry took an interesting twist at Elimination Chamber.

A new champion crowned

The now former Smackdown Women's Champion Alexa Bliss lost her title to Naomi - who was aiming to enter WrestleMania 33 in her home town of Orlando as champion.

That dream became a reality as she overcame Bliss in the penultimate match of the night.

Bliss would come close to victory in the match, but her downfall came when she attempted Twisted Bliss and missed.

Naomi would avoid the finishing move of the former champion and would go on to pick up the win shortly after.

With seven weeks until WrestleMania, Bliss would appear on Talking Smack following the event and would vow that Naomi will not enter WrestleMania with the title.

Following her victory, Naomi was interviewed in the ring and the WWE Universe in attendance would chant 'you deserve this' to their new champion.

A very emotional Naomi thanked the fans and looked ahead to WrestleMania before she celebrated with her newly won championship.

A long road ahead

One of the longer storylines of the night was Carmella, who watched the show from a skybox alongside James Ellsworth.

Carmella was interviewed following all three of the Women's division matches but the only one where her opinion was unattainable was the Women's Championship match.

With Carmella possibly about to enter the Women's Championship picture, alongside Becky Lynch who defeated Mickie James at Elimination Chamber, the Women's division heading towards WrestleMania could be very interesting.

