Bray Wyatt has finally climbed to the top of the mountain as he overcame five other superstars to win the WWE Championship inside the Elimination Chamber on Sunday night.

Wyatt wins his first championship just seven weeks before WrestleMania and a possible clash against fellow Wyatt Family member Randy Orton.

A big night for the Wyatts

Wyatt began the Elimination Chamber match inside one of the individual pods and became the fourth man to enter the match.

JOIN THE DEBATE

Should Bray Wyatt still be champion at WrestleMania? Join the debate by becoming a GMS writer HERE: http://gms.to/haveyoursay1

Article continues below

Ending with two eliminations - the former champion John Cena and the deciding elimination of AJ Styles, Wyatt now looks ahead to WrestleMania.

It came down to Wyatt and Styles inside the Chamber and the two traded blows back and forth until Wyatt caught Styles' attempt at the Phenomenal forearm and delivered Sister Abigail to win the match.

Article continues below

Following his victory, his potential WrestleMania opponent Randy Orton came out to the stage and looked at the Wyatt Family's patriarch in a very tense moment.

Orton who just two weeks ago won the Royal Rumble, could now be set to take on Wyatt on the Grandest Stage of the All - unless John Cena has his way.

As the defeated champion, Cena will be granted a title rematch and it is likely that it will be before WrestleMania.

If Wyatt can keep the title until WrestleMania, a clash between him and Orton could certainly captivate a crowd.

While this feud could also bring about the end of the Wyatt Family, the next two months should be very interesting for the Eater of Worlds.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms