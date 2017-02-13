Official online NBA destination in the UK

Carmelo Anthony.

Knicks stun the Spurs; Pistons down Raptors; Timberwolves blow out Bulls

SPURS (41-13) 90, KNICKS (23-33) 94

Carmelo Anthony (25/7/2) brushed off his and the Knicks' off-court drama to lead them to an unexpected win. Derrick Rose (18/4/2) and Kristaps Porzingis (16/7/2) also made significant contributions to help snap a four-game losing streak. Kawhi Leonard (36/9/4) had a game-high in a disappointing loss for San Antonio.

BULLS (26-29) 89, TIMBERWOLVES (21-34) 114

Andrew Wiggins (27/6/4) and Karl-Anthony Towns (22/7/4) guided Minnesota to an easy home win. Ricky Rubio (17/6/11) added a double-double. Doug McDermott (16/1/2) led a short-handed Chicago team in scoring as Jimmy Butler and Dwyane Wade were both missing.

PISTONS (26-29) 102, RAPTORS (32-23) 101

Kentavious Caldwell-Pope (21/0/2) hit the game-winning three-pointer as Detroit overcame a 16-point fourth quarter deficit to secure a huge road win. Tobias Harris (24/6/2) was the team's leading scorer and Andre Drummond (10/18/0) posted a double-double. DeMar DeRozan (26/7/2) had a team-high for Toronto.

PELICANS (21-34) 99, KINGS (23-32) 105

DeMarcus Cousins (28/14/7) almost recorded a triple-double as the Kings won on the road. Darren Collison (20/6/8) also continued his good recent form. On a sour note for Sac, Cousins received his 17th technical of the season and is one away from another suspension. Anthony Davis (32/10/3) put up big numbers as usual but it wasn't enough for New Orleans.

